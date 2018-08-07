《中英對照讀新聞》 Yale study: people who read live longer—耶魯研究：閱讀的人活得更久

2018-08-07

◎陳正健

Bookworms rejoice! A new study in the journal Social Science and Medicine discovered that people who read books live longer than people who don’t.

書呆子深感欣喜！刊登在「社會科學暨醫學期刊」的一項新研究發現，閱讀的人要比不閱讀的人擁有更長的壽命。

Researchers at Yale University asked 3,635 participants over 50 years-old about their reading habits. They split the cohort into 3 groups: non-readers, people who read less than 3.5 hours per week, and people who read more than 3.5 hours per week.

耶魯大學研究人員詢問3635名年逾50歲受試者的閱讀習慣。他們將這群同年齡層人士分成3組：不閱讀的人、每週讀書不到3.5小時的人，以及每週閱讀超過3.5小時的人。

The researchers followed up with each group for 12 years. Over the course of the study, they consistently found that both groups of readers lived longer than the non-readers. The readers who read over 3.5 hours a week lived a full 23 months longer than the people who didn’t read at all.

研究人員追蹤各組達12年。在研究期間，他們一致發現，兩個有閱讀的組別，壽命均高於不閱讀者。每週閱讀逾3.5小時的人，比完全不閱讀的人整整多出23個月的壽命。

The reason for why people who read more appear to live longer was not explained in the study. However, multiple studies show that literacy levels can affect several aspects of a person’s life, from economic wellbeing to family circumstances and mental health.

閱讀更多的人壽命顯得較長的原因，並未在研究中獲得解釋。然而，多項研究顯示，識字水準可能影響一個人生命的多個層面，從經濟福祉到家庭狀況及心理健康等。

《新聞辭典》

rejoice：動詞，深感欣喜、充滿喜悅。例句：Everyone rejoiced at the news of his safe return.（大家都對他平安回來的消息深感欣喜。）

cohort：名詞，有共同特點的一群人（通常指年紀）。例句：About 42% of women in this age cohort have a college degree.（在這個年齡群組中，約有42％女性擁有大學學歷。）

literacy：名詞，識字、讀寫能力。例句：Literacy is critical to economic development.（讀寫能力對經濟發展至關重要。）