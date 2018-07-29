中英對照讀新聞》Seoul mayor moves into humble rooftop dwelling – why? 為何首爾市長搬進簡陋的頂樓加蓋？

2018-07-29

◎茅毅

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Sunday left his official residence in central Seoul and moved into a humble two-room rooftop dwelling in Gangbuk-gu, in the northern part of the city, amid the scorching hot weather. He announced that the small property － two tiny rooms and a bathroom, without air conditioning － will be his residence for the next 30 days. But why?

頂著大熱天，首爾市長朴元淳週日離開其位於首爾市中心的官邸，搬入在該市北部江北區一間簡陋的兩房頂樓加蓋。他宣布，這棟小房子—內有兩個很小的房間和一間浴廁，沒冷氣—將是他接下來30天的住處。不過，為何他要這麼做？

Rooftop dwellings are generally considered among the worst types of housing in Seoul. Park, who was elected to his third term as Seoul mayor last month, says his move is to experience the everyday lives of Seoul residents, especially those who live in Gangbuk-gu. UN housing expert Leilani Farha, who visited Korea in May, said she was alarmed by the unaffordability of housing in metropolitan areas for young people and low-income households.

頂樓加蓋通常被視為首爾最差房型。上月第3度當選首爾市長的朴元淳說，他此舉旨在體驗首爾居民的日常生活，尤其是江北區居民。5月份曾訪問南韓的聯合國居住問題專家萊拉尼．法哈說，她對年輕人與低所得家庭買不起大都會區的房子感到擔憂。

The UN rapporteur added that South Korea’s low-income households － defined as the poorest 20 percent － tend to spend 50 percent of their income on housing, which leaves scant resources available to pay for other basic needs, including food and medicine.

法哈這位聯合國調查員還說，南韓的低收入戶（其定義為全國最貧窮的20%家庭）往往在住這方面花費其半數收入，這使他們可用於支付包括食物及醫藥在內其他基本需求的資源匱乏。

新聞辭典

scorching：形容詞，酷（炙、灼）熱的、尖酸刻薄的。It was a scorching summer afternoon.（那是個炙熱的夏日午後。）

rapporteur：名詞，報告人、調查員。He’s the UN special rapporteur on human rights.（他擔任聯合國的人權問題特派調查員。）

scant：形容詞，不足（夠）的、貧（匱）乏的、極少的。She pays scant attention to the needs of her son.（她很少關心自己兒子的需求。）