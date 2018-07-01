《中英對照讀新聞》Challenges remain over inter-Korean economic cooperation－兩韓經濟合作仍有挑戰

2018-07-01

◎茅毅

While the inter-Korean summits and the first-ever US-North Korea summit have improved the outlook for engaging in joint projects with North Korea, the cross-border projects on infrastructure and environment should proceed with caution as there are still obstacles at home and abroad, business leaders and analysts said.

企業領袖和分析師表示，儘管兩韓峰會及空前的美、朝峰會已改善了與北韓從事合作計畫的前景，但鑑於國內、外仍存在障礙，跨邊界的基礎建設及環境合作計畫應該審慎進行。

"Expectations on inter-Korean economic cooperation is so high that some sectors tend to be a bit impatient," said Park Yong-maan, chairman of Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during a conference in Seoul Tuesday.

「大韓商工會議所」會長朴容晟週二在首爾一項會議中提到，「對兩韓經濟合作的期望如此之高，以至於部分產業趨於有點操之過急。」

Under the current international sanctions and Seoul’s own punitive measure against Pyongyang’s nuclear ambition, South Korea is restricted from pursuing massive economic cooperation with North Korea － such as the resumption of Kaesong Industrial Complex and Mount Kumgang tourism. "It is still difficult for the government to pursue development projects on North Korea unless there is significant progress on North Korea’s denuclearization and relations between North Korea and the US," said Lim Soo-ho, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy.

在目前針對平壤核子野心的國際制裁及首爾單邊的懲罰措施下，南韓禁止與北韓進行大規模的經濟合作，諸如重啟北韓「開城工業區」和金剛山旅遊。「國家安保戰略研究院」資深研究員任洙鎬（譯音）認為，「除非北韓無核化與美朝關係有重大進展，否則對南韓政府而言，實行開發北韓的計畫仍屬不易。」

《新聞辭典》

first-ever：形容詞，前所未有的、史上第一次的。It would be the first-ever private manned space flight.（這將是有人駕駛的民間太空飛行處女航。）

impatient：形容詞，不耐煩的、沒耐心的、急躁的。She’s got a lot of ideas and she’s impatient to get started.（她已想到很多點子，並且等不及想著手進行。）

punitive：形容詞，懲罰的、處罰的。如punitive damages指懲罰性賠償。