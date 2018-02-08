《中英對照讀新聞》Supermarkets must stop using plastic packaging, says former Asda boss 英國艾斯達超市前老闆：超市必須停止使用塑膠包裝

2018-02-08

◎孫宇青

Andy Clarke, CEO of one of Britain’s biggest supermarket chains Asda for six years, said the only solution to resolve the world’s plastic proliferation crisis was for retailers to reject plastic entirely in favor of more sustainable alternatives like paper, steel, glass and aluminum.

曾任英國最大連鎖超市之一「艾斯達」執行長六年的安迪．克拉克表示，解決全球塑膠擴散危機的唯一辦法，就是零售商徹底拒絕使用塑膠，改用紙、鋼、玻璃和鋁製品等更耐用的替代品。

"Go into any supermarket in the country and you will be met by a wall of Technicolor plastic," Clarke said. "Be it fruit and veg or meat and dairy, plastic encases virtually everything we buy."

克拉克說：「走進這個國家的任何一家超市，舉目全是色彩繽紛的塑膠品。無論水果、蔬菜，或肉類和乳製品，塑膠幾乎包裹著我們購買的一切。」

Regardless of billions of pounds of investment in Britain’s recycling infrastructure, all plastic packaging will reach landfill or the bottom of the ocean sooner or later. Once there, it will remain on the earth for centuries.

儘管英國在回收工程上斥資數十億英鎊，所有塑膠包裝不久後還是會埋在土裡或海底。一旦被丟到那種地方，就會留在地球好幾世紀。

Clarke said supermarkets should create plastic-free aisles and showcase the wealth of alternatives to plastic.

克拉克說，超市應該創造無塑膠走道，並展示可取代塑膠包裝的豐富製品。

"We have been able to recycle plastic for decades yet it remains a scourge on the planet. Recycling will never offer a durable solution to the plastic crisis – we simply have to use less plastic in the first place."

「我們已經實施塑膠回收幾十年，但塑膠仍是地球的一大禍害。回收不會是塑膠危機的長久之計，我們只能從一開始就減少用量。」

新聞辭典

encase：動詞，裝入；包裝。例句：The glass bottle is encased in a crate.（玻璃瓶被裝入木箱。）

scourge：名詞，災禍。例句：Global warming is the scourge of the world.（全球暖化是世界大患。）

durable：形容詞，耐久的。例句：This pair of shoes is durable.（這雙鞋很耐穿。）