《中英對照讀新聞》Sora Aoi: Japan’s porn star who taught a Chinese generation about sex 蒼井空：教導一個中國世代性知識的日本色情明星

2018-01-23

◎陳正健

When Japanese actress and former porn star Sora Aoi announced her marriage online, it set off a frenzy on Chinese social media. That’s because she has played a significant role in the lives of a generation of young Chinese internet users.

當日本女演員及前色情明星蒼井空在網路上宣布她的婚訊時，在中國社群媒體引發熱議。這是因為她在中國年輕世代網路使用者的生命中扮演重要角色。

On New Year’s day, Ms Aoi posted a picture of her engagement ring on social media and announced the happy news to her fans around the world. Within 48 hours, the post got more than 170,000 comments and 830,000 likes on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter.

在元旦當天，蒼井空在社群媒體上張貼她的訂婚戒指照片，並向她全世界的粉絲宣布喜訊。48小時內，這則貼文在中國版推特「微博」上獲得超過17萬個評論及83萬個讚。

Ms Aoi started her career in pornography in the early 2000s. It is estimated that she had starred in more than 90 adult films, with new work being published every month between 2003 and 2005. Pornography is illegal in China, but that didn’t stop Chinese men going crazy for her.

蒼井空在2000年代初期展開她的色情影片生涯。據估計，她共演出超過90部成人影片，2003至2005年間每個月都有新作問世。色情影片在中國屬於非法，但無法阻止中國男性對她的瘋狂。

"To many Chinese men who couldn’t get proper sexual education in their adolescence, Sora Aoi became our teacher," 27-year-old "Liu Qiang" （not his real name） told the BBC. Another Weibo user said： "You will always be my goddess… I wish you happiness."

「對於許多在青春期時未獲得適當性教育的中國男性來說，蒼井空是我們的老師。」27歲男子「劉強」（化名）告訴英國廣播公司（BBC）。另有一名微博用戶表示：「妳永遠都是我的女神…我祝妳幸福。」

新聞辭典

porn star：名詞，色情明星，AV女（男）優。例句：Porn star Stormy Daniels told media that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump.（色情明星「狂暴丹尼絲」告訴媒體，她曾與美國總統川普發生過性關係。）

frenzy：名詞，發狂，瘋狂。例句：He killed his enemy in a frenzy of hate.（他在瘋狂仇恨下殺害他的敵人。）

adolescence：名詞，青春期。例句：She had a troubled adolescence.（她有一段麻煩的青春期。）