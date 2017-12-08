《中英對照讀新聞》Effigies of ghosts, monsters spook visitors in Okayama 岡山的鬼怪與怪物芻像嚇壞遊客

2017-12-08

◎張沛元

Not for the faint of heart, a special exhibition of ghost and monster effigies being held at a museum in Okayama Prefecture, Japan is a case of high-brow art meeting low-brow artisanship.

膽小者請迴避。日本岡山縣一座美術館正在舉行的鬼怪與怪物芻像特別展，是菁英藝術遇上庶民工藝的案例。

On display at the "Setouchi Obake Geijutsu-sai", hosted by the Setouchi City Museum of Art in the Ushimado-cho of this western city, are works by Taishi Takemoto, a sculptor of monsters, and by Ichio Nakata, an artisan of haunted house dolls.

在這個日本西部城市瀨戶內市牛窓町的瀨戶內市立美術館主辦的「瀨戶內鬼怪藝術祭」中，展示的是怪物雕刻家武本大志與鬼屋人偶師中田市男的作品。

The exhibition is spotlighting artists whose cultural backgrounds and artistic styles couldn’t be more different.

這項展覽讓這些文化背景與藝術風格再奇特不過的藝術家受到矚目。

Nakata, 91, who resides in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, has spent about 80 years making dolls of ghosts for use at haunted houses, with inspiration drawn from pictures of ghosts, including ukiyo-e woodblock prints.

91歲、住在岡山縣倉敷市的中田，製作鬼屋用的鬼娃已有約80年，靈感來自於鬼怪畫作，包括浮世繪版畫。

新聞辭典

fainthearted：形容詞，膽怯的，怯懦的；not for the fainthearted/not for the faint of heart：片語，不適合膽小的人。例句：The new roller coaster in the theme park is not for the fainthearted.（這家主題樂園的新雲霄飛車不適合膽小者搭乘。）

highbrow/lowbrow：形容詞，嚴肅高雅的，菁英的／庸俗的，庶民的。

spotlight：動詞，以聚光燈照亮；使受到矚目。例句：The article spotlights the difficulties of the underprivileged in the country.（這篇文章凸顯該國弱勢者的困境。）