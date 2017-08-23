《中英對照讀新聞》Wreckage of lost ship USS Indianapolis found after seven decades 遇難的美軍印第安納波利斯號殘骸在70年後被發現

2017-08-23

◎魏國金

Researchers announced Saturday they discovered wreckage of the lost warship the USS Indianapolis, 72 years after the World War II cruiser was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine.

研究人員週六宣佈，二次世界大戰時期的美國巡洋艦「印第安納波利斯號」，在遭一艘日本潛艦的魚雷擊沉72年後，他們發現這艘遇難的軍艦殘骸。

The wreckage was found in the Philippine Sea 5.5 kilometers below the surface, according to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who headed the civilian research crew that located the ship.

殘骸是在菲律賓海水下5.5公里處被發現，慈善家兼微軟共同創辦人艾倫指出。他率領這支民間研究團隊，定位出該艦位置。

The ship was hit in the final days of World War II just after completing a secret mission delivering parts of the atomic bomb used in Hiroshima.

該艦剛完成運送用於轟炸廣島的原子彈零件的秘密任務後，於二次大戰的最後時日遇襲。

The vessel sank in just 12 minutes, meaning it was unable to send a distress signal or deploy life-saving equipment. Some 800 of the ship’s 1,196 sailors and marines initially survived the maritime disaster, but only 316 ultimately lived after enduring several days in shark-infested waters where they also faced risks of dehydration and drowning. Of those survivors, 22 are still alive today, the US Navy said.

該艦遇襲後僅12分鐘就下沉，這意味它無法發出危難訊號或使用救生設備。艦上1196名水兵與海軍陸戰隊員中，約800人最初在海難中存活，但在鯊魚大量出沒的水域，以及面臨脫水、溺斃的風險數日後，最後只有316人生還。倖存者中，22人現仍健在，美國海軍指出。

"As Americans, we all owe a debt of gratitude to the crew for their courage, persistence and sacrifice in the face of horrendous circumstances," said Allen.

「身為美國人，我們對於全體官兵在面臨可怕的狀況時，展現的勇氣、堅忍與犧牲感激不盡。」艾倫說。

新聞辭典

-infested：大批出沒的。例如：a mosquito-infested house（滿是蚊子的房子）

owe a debt of gratitude：感激不盡。例句：I owe you a debt of gratitude for all you have done for me.（對於你為我做的一切，我感激不盡。）

horrendous：可怕的、駭人的。例句：Conditions in prisons in Syria were horrendous.（敘利亞監獄的狀況駭人聽聞。）