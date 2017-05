《中英對照讀新聞》Young HIV patients living 10 years longer－年輕HIV病患多活10年

2017-05-16

◎陳正健

Young HIV-positive patients receiving the latest treatments can now expect a "near-normal" life expectancy because of improvements in treatments, a study in The Lancet suggests.

《刺胳針》期刊刊登的一項研究指出,接受最新療法的年輕人類免疫缺乏病毒(HIV)陽性病患,由於療法進步,可望擁有「接近正常」的壽命。

The study found that people who contracted the virus in recent years are living 10 years longer than people who were infected in the mid 1990s. A 20 year old infected with HIV today can expect to live about 78 years, almost as long as people without the disease.

這項研究發現,近幾年感染病毒的人相較於1990年代中期的感染者,將可多活10年。一名今日感染HIV的20歲年輕人,預計可活到約78歲,幾乎與沒有染病的人一樣長壽。

The researchers said the earliest HIV therapies involved dozens of pills taken at different times of the day, but today, many anti-HIV regimens include only a single pill containing a combination of medications taken once a day. This makes it more likely that people will take the drug daily.

研究人員指出,最早的HIV療法包括數十顆藥丸,必須在一天裡的不同時間服用,但今日許多抗HIV方案只包括含有多種藥物組合的單一藥丸,一天只需服用一次。這使得人們更有可能每天服藥。

The study authors said today’s drugs are also better at controlling the virus and carry fewer side effects, which improved their ability to extend life expectancy. Better healthcare overall for HIV patients is also helping them to live longer.

研究作者表示,今日的藥物也更能控制病毒,並帶來更少副作用,改善它們延長壽命的能力。對於HIV患者更好的總體醫療照護,也有助於他們活得更久。

《新聞辭典》

contract:動詞:感染(疾病)。例句:He contracted AIDS from a blood transfusion.(他經由輸血感染愛滋病。)

regimen:名詞,方案,食物療法,養生法。例句:Under such a regimen you’ll certainly live long.(按照這類養生法,你絕對會長壽。)

overall:形容詞,總體的,全面的。例句:The overall situation is good, despite a few minor problems.(整體情況良好,只有一些小問題。)