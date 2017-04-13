《中英對照讀新聞》Daughter sues parents for posting photos of her growth on Facebook 從小到大照片被上傳臉書，女兒怒告父母

2017-04-13

◎孫宇青

In this day, parents are always posting pictures of their kids on social media, sometimes before they’re even born.

現今，父母總會在社群媒體上張貼孩子的照片，有時甚至是出生前的照片。

But parents might want to think twice about what they share online after it emerged that a woman is suing her parents for invasion of privacy because they, without her consent, posted pictures of her when she was a baby that include having her nappy changed and sitting on a potty.

但是，父母可得三思該在網路上分享什麼內容。一名女子控告自己的父母侵犯隱私權，因為他們沒經過她的同意，就公開她嬰兒時期的照片，包括幫她換尿布，以及她坐在嬰兒便盆上的照片。

The 18-year-old woman,who lives in the Austrian state of Carinthia, claims that since 2009 her parents have made her life a misery by constantly posting pictures of her on their Facebook accounts from when she was an infant.

這名住在奧地利克恩頓邦的18歲女子聲稱，她的父母從2009年起，就對她的生活造成很大困擾，因為他們不斷地在自己的「臉書」上，張貼她從嬰兒時期開始的照片。

She said the pictures allegedly included embarrassing and intimate images from her childhood and added that they were shared with her parents’ over 700 online friends.

她說，這些照片涵蓋她童年時期私人、尷尬不已的畫面，卻被拿來與父母親的700多名網友分享。

She told local media that despite her requests, her parents have refused to delete the photos, which prompted her to sue them. Her father believes that since he took the photos he has the right to publish the images.

她告訴當地媒體，她要求父母刪除照片，卻遭拒絕，才導致她對父母提告。她的父親則認為，自己既然是這些照片的拍攝者，就有權利公開這些照片。

新聞辭典

sue：動詞，控告。例句：He sued the company for not giving him the severance pay. （他以沒拿到資遣費為由，向公司提告。）

consent：名詞，同意；贊成。例句：Bella’s parents were mad at her because she went to the camp without their consent. （貝拉的父母對她很生氣，因為她沒經過他們同意就去露營。）

prompt：動詞，促使；激勵。例句：The thirst for knowledge prompted her to work harder. （她對知識的渴望，激勵她加倍用功。）