《中英對照讀新聞》 ’Dear Leader’ card game pokes fun at Kim Jong-un 紙牌遊戲「親愛領袖」嘲弄金正恩
◎陳正健
A card game that satirizes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s regime will be launched at the end of this year. "Dear Leader" is designed to "satirize the real horrors of the Hermit Kingdom that still manages to be hilarious,’" game designer Tim Hutchings said.
一種嘲笑北韓領導人金正恩政權的紙牌遊戲，將於今年底推出。遊戲設計者提姆．哈金斯表示，「親愛領袖」的設計旨在「諷刺這個幽閉王國的真正恐怖，同時設法營造歡樂」。
According to Forbes magazine, "Dear Leader" is a four-player card game that puts people into the shoes of Kim and his advisors. While one player becomes the notorious dictator, the others play the advisors, who praise the leader.
據《富比世》雜誌報導，「親愛領袖」是一款4人同樂的紙牌遊戲，將人們置於金正恩及其幕僚的處境。當一名玩家成為這個惡名昭彰的獨裁者時，其他玩家則扮演吹捧領袖的幕僚角色。
At each round, one player draws a "policy card" that describes a possible threat to Kim’s regime. The advisors have to come up with solutions while praising and extrapolating Kim’s ideas. The one who pleases Kim the most can be the next leader.
在每一回合，一名玩家要抽取一張「政策卡」，描述金氏政權可能面臨的威脅。幕僚們在歌頌和揣摩金正恩心思的同時，也必須想出解決方案。最能取悅金正恩的那個人，將可成為下任領袖。
Hutchings started raising money for the game through U.S. crowd-funding website Kickstarter on July 25. As of Wednesday （local time）, he had $22,052, nearly double the original target. Hutchings said the cards will state the real harm that Kim’s regime has caused to North Korea’s people and the international community.
哈金斯7月25日開始在美國群眾募資網站Kickstarter為遊戲籌資。到週三（當地時間）為止，他已募得2萬2052美元，幾乎是原來目標的2倍。哈金斯指出，這款遊戲將描述金氏政權對北韓人民和國際社會造成的真正危害。
新聞辭典
poke fun at：動詞片語，取笑，嘲弄。例句：You shouldn’t poke fun at him just because he can’t ride a bicycle.（你不應該只因為他不會騎腳踏車而嘲笑他。）
hermit：名詞，隱士，隱者。例句：Some Chinese intellectuals like to be hermits.（有些中國知識份子喜歡當隱士。）
notorious：形容詞，惡名昭彰，聲名狼藉。例句：They’re ntorious liars !（他們是惡名昭彰的騙子！）
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 不用猜了 蘋果公布iPhone 7在9月7日發表
- 離奇車禍變槍擊 埔里知名礦泉水員工疑遭尋仇
- 台鐵協商中 秋節車票明如期開賣
- 阿沁第一次獻給蔡健雅 帥氣變福氣
- 淡水今晨22.7度 南台灣留意局部雨
- 自由談》小英辭黨主席 深化台灣民主
- 歐盟擬草案 ：轉載媒體新聞 Google等要付費
- 〈愛情軍師團〉8月徵文啟事
- 霍亂來亂 今年病例創5年新高
- 天外傳來強烈訊號 引起外星生命聯想
- 占數百億國產 // 電協郵協想捐1成了事
- 餓死重殘女兒？ 母搬家落跑
- 康師傅上半年淨利 年減64.8%
- 單行道改雙向通行 市府評估
- 誣告朴有天性侵 3嫌被起訴
- 長照穩定財源 擬增菸捐菸稅
- 家長多陪伴 避免開學症候群作亂
- 鳳山火警釀2人受傷 不排除遭縱火
- 〈達人分享經〉培養創意 再談創業
- 「彈力球」大哉問 中職考慮「換球」了
- 北檢九月增設重大刑案組 兼辦肅貪
- 亞俱男排賽》不敵卡達 我無緣4強
- 何潤東告別單身之旅 沈建宏陳奕陪曬奶肌
- 星國再增15茲卡病例 疾管署29日提升旅遊疫情
- 上班一族8月徵文─避免職場「火山爆發」
- 礁溪櫻花陵園馬拉松 9.1起報名
- 和泰結合網家 線上大賣中古車
- 雄三誤射》軍方提檢討報告 擴大懲處
- 〈廢核救家園〉台電缺電10匹狼 「開放台電」團隊調查出爐
- 《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 MND explains cause of missile incident
- 「多喝水」員工撞車 竟是遭追殺轟頭
- 世大運前先過招 我男足輸日2球
- 五月天秀恩愛 交杯奶敬兄弟情
- 健康充電站─衛教講座
- 苗縣學生午餐不滿意 可要求次月換廠商
- 中信高球賽後天開打 盧曉晴︰參加大賽收穫滿滿
- 金管會︰兆豐案報告 9月底完成
- 《大學生了沒》收攤 KID吳怡霈不散
- 台灣民意基金會民調︰七成認同蔡不碰觸「九二共識」
- 社論》請教國防部兩個基本問題
標題：《中英對照讀新聞》 ’Dear Leader’ card game pokes fun at Kim Jong-un 紙牌遊戲「親愛領袖」嘲弄金正恩
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email