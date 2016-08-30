《中英對照讀新聞》 ’Dear Leader’ card game pokes fun at Kim Jong-un 紙牌遊戲「親愛領袖」嘲弄金正恩

2016-08-30

◎陳正健

A card game that satirizes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s regime will be launched at the end of this year. "Dear Leader" is designed to "satirize the real horrors of the Hermit Kingdom that still manages to be hilarious,’" game designer Tim Hutchings said.

一種嘲笑北韓領導人金正恩政權的紙牌遊戲，將於今年底推出。遊戲設計者提姆．哈金斯表示，「親愛領袖」的設計旨在「諷刺這個幽閉王國的真正恐怖，同時設法營造歡樂」。

According to Forbes magazine, "Dear Leader" is a four-player card game that puts people into the shoes of Kim and his advisors. While one player becomes the notorious dictator, the others play the advisors, who praise the leader.

據《富比世》雜誌報導，「親愛領袖」是一款4人同樂的紙牌遊戲，將人們置於金正恩及其幕僚的處境。當一名玩家成為這個惡名昭彰的獨裁者時，其他玩家則扮演吹捧領袖的幕僚角色。

At each round, one player draws a "policy card" that describes a possible threat to Kim’s regime. The advisors have to come up with solutions while praising and extrapolating Kim’s ideas. The one who pleases Kim the most can be the next leader.

在每一回合，一名玩家要抽取一張「政策卡」，描述金氏政權可能面臨的威脅。幕僚們在歌頌和揣摩金正恩心思的同時，也必須想出解決方案。最能取悅金正恩的那個人，將可成為下任領袖。

Hutchings started raising money for the game through U.S. crowd-funding website Kickstarter on July 25. As of Wednesday （local time）, he had $22,052, nearly double the original target. Hutchings said the cards will state the real harm that Kim’s regime has caused to North Korea’s people and the international community.

哈金斯7月25日開始在美國群眾募資網站Kickstarter為遊戲籌資。到週三（當地時間）為止，他已募得2萬2052美元，幾乎是原來目標的2倍。哈金斯指出，這款遊戲將描述金氏政權對北韓人民和國際社會造成的真正危害。

新聞辭典

poke fun at：動詞片語，取笑，嘲弄。例句：You shouldn’t poke fun at him just because he can’t ride a bicycle.（你不應該只因為他不會騎腳踏車而嘲笑他。）

hermit：名詞，隱士，隱者。例句：Some Chinese intellectuals like to be hermits.（有些中國知識份子喜歡當隱士。）

notorious：形容詞，惡名昭彰，聲名狼藉。例句：They’re ntorious liars !（他們是惡名昭彰的騙子！）