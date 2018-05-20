哈利王子與梅根世紀大婚 小英總統推特送上祝福

2018-05-20 00:19
英國哈利王子與美國女星梅根馬克爾於英國時間19日中午12時結婚。（法新社）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國哈利王子與美國女星梅根馬克爾於英國時間19日中午12時（台灣時間19日晚上7時）結婚，總統蔡英文稍早也發推特，送上祝福。
她表示，謹代表台灣人民，對薩賽克斯公爵與公爵夫人致上最溫暖的恭賀，願兩人今天所感受的愛與幸福，持續照耀未來的日子。（On behalf of the people of #Taiwan, I want to extend the warmest congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years ahead!）
相關連結：
On behalf of the people of #Taiwan, I want to extend the warmest congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years ahead! ????????#RoyalWedding https://t.co/J8gPSYttsB— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen （@iingwen） 2018年5月19日