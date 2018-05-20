哈利王子與梅根世紀大婚 小英總統推特送上祝福

英國哈利王子與美國女星梅根馬克爾於英國時間19日中午12時結婚。（法新社）

2018-05-20 00:19

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國哈利王子與美國女星梅根馬克爾於英國時間19日中午12時（台灣時間19日晚上7時）結婚，總統蔡英文稍早也發推特，送上祝福。

她表示，謹代表台灣人民，對薩賽克斯公爵與公爵夫人致上最溫暖的恭賀，願兩人今天所感受的愛與幸福，持續照耀未來的日子。（On behalf of the people of #Taiwan, I want to extend the warmest congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years ahead!）

