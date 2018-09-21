《中英對照讀新聞》 More dogs die on United than on any other airline. 搭乘聯合航空死亡的狗多於其他航空

2018-09-21

◎張沛元

It was a horrific incident that grabbed headlines and incited the ire of dog lovers around the world. A 10-month-old French bulldog died on a United Airlines flight after his carrier was placed inside a cabin overhead compartment at the direction of a flight attendant.

這是一件攻佔頭條新聞版面與觸怒全球愛狗人士的駭人意外。1隻10個月大的法國鬥牛犬依照空服員的指示連同狗籠被放入飛機客艙上方行李櫃後，結果死於聯合航空的航班上。

And in the aftermath, animal advocates and concerned lawmakers glommed on to a shocking piece of data.

事後，一份驚人資料讓動物倡議人士與憂心忡忡的民意代表大感興趣。

Of the 506,994 animals that flew on U.S. commercial air carriers last year, 24 died in transit. And 18 of those deaths — 75 percent — occurred on United Airlines.

在去年搭乘美國的民航班機的50萬6994隻動物中，24隻在運送過程中死亡，其中18隻－－75%－－死於聯航航班。

For context, United transports more animals in the United States than any other airline： Last year, the airline transported about 27 percent of all animals flown as air cargo. Even so, people saw these disproportionately high numbers from 2017 as evidence that United has a history of mistreating animals, and that the airline is inherently less safe for transporting animals than any other major U.S. carrier.

從前因後果來看，聯航在美國空運動物的數量本就比任何其他航空公司來得多：在去年所有的動物空運中，聯航佔27%。但即便如此，聯航空運動物時高得不成比例的死亡數字，仍被外界視為聯航總是虐待動物、因此該航空公司在空運動物上比其他任何美國主要航空公司來得更不安全的證據。

新聞辭典

at the direction of：慣用語，按照…的指示。例句：At the direction of the president, U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against a Syrian Air Force airfield today at about 8：40 p.m. EDT.（美軍按照美國總統的指示在美東時間本日晚間8時40分左右對敘利亞空軍發動巡弋飛彈攻擊。）

glom on to something or somebody：慣用語，緊抓；了解、領悟到；對…產生強烈興趣。例句：The toddler glommed on to his mother’s arm.（這名還在學步的小男童緊抓著母親的手臂不放。）

disproportionately：副詞，不成比例地；不相稱地。