《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chou Tien-chen wins Singapore badminton title

2018-07-23 03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

It was an all-Taiwanese affair at the end of the Singapore Open, with top-seeded badminton player Chou Tien-chen （周天成） defeating compatriot Hsu Jen-hao （許仁豪） in yesterday’s final.

Chou ended Hsu’s challenge 21-13, 21-13 to capture the men’s singles championship, pocketing US$26,625 in prize money.

After dropping the first game, Hsu made a quick start to lead 8-4 in the second, but Chou settled down to rack up seven straight points and then stayed in front.

It was the second major title for Chou this year after he beat Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in the final of the German Open in March, another Badminton World Federation （BWF） Super Series event.

Chou is Taiwan’s top male badminton player and No. 7 in the federation’s world rankings, while Hsu is No. 41.

Hsu’s previous best in a world tour event was a semi-final exit at a BWF Super Series event. He won US$13,490 for his second-place finish yesterday.

Chou won a hard-fought semi-final against Qiao Bin of China 21-12, 18-21, 21-16 on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the other semi-final, Hsu hit his stride to power past Nguyen Tien Minh of Vietnam 21-15, 21-11.

In the second game, it was a tight contest early on, but Chou brought out his determination and fighting spirit to seize the victory, he said.

“It was the first time for me to get into the final of a Super Series event,” Hsu said. “I am very happy that with Chou we took the gold and silver for Taiwan.”

Chou and Hsu said they would represent Taiwan at next month’s Asia Games in Jakarta.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES