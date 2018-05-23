《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cross-strait ‘status quo’ still ‘status quo’: pundits

2018-05-23 03:00

TWO YEARS ON: At an event to review Taiwan-China relations under Tsai Ing-wen, a DPP lawmaker said Tsai deserved high marks for her ‘modest and practical’ policy

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The majority of Taiwanese still prefer “maintaining the status quo,” despite Beijing’s series of measures designed to attract Taiwanese to China, Cross-Strait Policy Association secretary-general Wang Chih-sheng （王智盛） said yesterday.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） cross-strait policy has been to adhere to the Republic of China’s Constitution and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例） while maintaining the government’s position, promises and goodwill toward China, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Lai Jui-lung （賴瑞隆） said at an event in Taipei to review cross-strait relations in the past two years that she cosponsored with the association.

Tsai has also emphasized that Taiwan would not succumb to pressure or seek conflict, Lai said.

“I personally think the Tsai administration deserves a score of 80 out of 100 for its modest and practical cross-strait policy,” he said.

While China has been unhappy with Tsai and has used a series of measures to pressure Taiwan — more military exercises, pilfering three of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and reducing the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan — Tsai has not made any attempts to retaliate, he said.

Taiwan and China will hopefully communicate more to prevent misunderstandings and unnecessary conflicts, he said.

“If the leaders of North Korea and South Korea can meet and talk, the Democratic Progressive Party and the Chinese Communist Party should be able to do that, too,” Lai said.

“The majority of Taiwanese still prefer to maintain the ‘status quo,’ which is typically supported by at least 60 percent of public survey respondents. This has not changed since China announced its 31 incentives,” Wang said.

While the so-called “1992 consensus” remains vaguely defined and highly controversial in Taiwan, Tsai’s cross-strait policy, based on the Constitution and the act, provides a more stable legal framework for relations, he said.

“Under the Tsai administration, Taiwan has indeed been trying to maintain the ‘status quo,’ while China constantly tried to change that by carrying out military drills around Taiwan, unilaterally launching its M503 civil aviation route and terminating cross-strait exchanges,” he added.

While China has accused Tsai of trying to gradually promote independence, association president Stephen Tan （譚耀南） said he thinks it is trying to deliberately misrepresent Tsai.

“My understanding is that the Tsai administration does not have any plans or intention, nor the ability to promote gradual independence,” Tan said.

Asked about a rumored list put out by Chinese media outlets of “Taiwanese independence supporters” who could be punished by Beijing — including Tsai, Premier William Lai （賴清德） and former president Lee Teng-hui （李登輝） — Taiwan Society of International Law deputy secretary-general Lin Ting-hui （林廷輝） said he believed it was just an attempt to sway public opinion.

“Taiwan can observe that, but there is no need to place too much emphasis on that,” he said.

Such lists have been around for many years, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES