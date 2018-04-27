《TAIPEI TIMES》 Release date set for quake data

2018-04-27 03:00

NOT FOR EVERYONE: The Central Weather Bureau said that people who use the information should be aware of the relevant regulations to avoid breaking the law

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday announced that it would release some of its earthquake research data before the end of July, but people are banned from using the information to try to predict earthquakes.

It issued the statement in response to a proposal submitted to the National Development Council’s online public policy platform that the bureau disclose all data considered relevant to predicting earthquakes, including data on changes to terrestrial magnetism, geoelectricity, the ionosphere and groundwater levels.

The bureau said it would explain when and how the information should be used, when it is released in July, and that the data would be updated regularly.

“The data is open to anyone who wants to use the information to conduct earthquake research. However, it should be noted that the technology used to predict earthquakes has yet to mature,” the bureau said. “The government also bans groups, schools and individuals from predicting earthquakes. Users of the data provided by the bureau should be mindful of relevant regulations stipulated in the Meteorological Act （氣象法） to avoid contravening the law.”

“The goal is to integrate various research methods to assess the possibility and magnitude of earthquakes in certain locations, at specific times. Interpretation of the so-called earthquake signs needs to be proven through more scientific experiments. They cannot be used to predict earthquakes at the moment,” it said.

Article 17 of the Meteorological Act states that the nation’s meteorological, seismological and marine meteorological forecasts and warnings shall be issued by the weather bureau.

However, military meteorological organizations and the Civil Aeronautics Administration’s meteorological affiliate, for the exclusive needs of the military or aviation safety, are not governed by this article.

Article 18 also states that, with the approval of the bureau, a government agency, institution or individual can issue weather or marine weather forecasts, but cannot issue any warnings or weather forecasts for torrential rain, typhoon or hazardous weather.

