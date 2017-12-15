《TAIPEI TIMES》 Migrant workers believed killed in fire

2017-12-15 03:00

SIX FACTORY WORKERS: The victims’ families might not be entitled to compensation under current laws as the workers were resting, not working, at the time of the fire

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

A fire broke out early yesterday at a solar window film factory in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District （蘆竹）, killing six people believed to be Vietnamese migrant workers employed at the facility, the Taoyuan Fire Department said.

The blaze started at about 2am in a staircase leading to a dormitory located on the second floor of the factory’s warehouse, officials said.

Twelve Vietnamese workers were housed in the dormitory, one of whom was not present at the time, the department said.

While five of the workers managed to escape the building, another six were trapped in the fire, which was not brought under control until 6:10am, the department said.

Firefighters found six dead bodies at about 11:30am and launched an probe into the cause of the fire.

Department Battalion Chief Lai Chih-chung （賴志忠） said the victims failed to escape because the fire ignited near the stairway, blocking the exit.

Although the bodies were burned beyond recognition, they are believed to be the six Vietnamese workers who were reported missing, Lai said, adding that prosecutors and coroners would work to identify the bodies.

Meanwhile, the city government said the victims’ families might not receive workers’ compensation under current laws, but pledged to do its utmost to uphold their rights.

The Taoyuan Office of Labor Inspection said that at the time of the incident the six deceased were suspected to have been resting in the factory dorm, which was not a working site and was not providing labor services, so it would be difficult for their families to apply for work-related disaster compensation, but added that the city government pledged to help them deal with the paperwork.

The office found that Sican Co （矽卡有限公司）, which owned the factory, has a record for non-compliance with municipal labor standards.

As of August, the company has been fined NT$30,000 and ordered to halt work until it improves safety measures that would prevent workers from falling and injuring themselves, the office said.

The company has also been fined NT$20,000 for not observing the Labor Standards Act （勞動基準法） due to its failure to pay workers overtime, the office said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES