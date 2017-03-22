《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT lawmakers, premier square off
QUESTIONS: Grilled over the Cabinet’s ‘Forward-looking Infrastructure Construction Project’ announced on Monday, Premier Lin Chuan turned testy in some of his replies
By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers’ claims that the Cabinet’s “Forward-looking Infrastructure Construction Project” was rebottled wine and a pork-barrel scheme by the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） government appeared to rile Premier Lin Chuan （林全） yesterday.
The Cabinet on Monday announced the NT$880 billion （US$28.9 billion） project to build — over the next eight years — infrastructure that the nation needs to develop over the next three decades.
The project is to focus on “green” energy, water resources, new railway tracks, digital infrastructure and urban-rural development, National Development Council Minister Chen Tain-jy （陳添枝） said on Monday.
A special NT$50 billion budget has been allocated for “green” energy infrastructure, aimed at ensuring the nation’s sustainable development by increasing the contribution of “green” energy to electricity generation from 5.1 percent last year to 20 percent in 2025 and transforming Taiwan into a nuclear-free homeland by 2025, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said on Monday.
The plan calls for NT$250 billion in water resource infrastructure so that Taiwan will no longer suffer water shortages and flooding and give everyone access to clean drinking water, Hsu added.
However, the KMT caucus panned the plan and the Cabinet’s news conference, saying the ministers “had no idea what they were talking about and how much economic benefit the project could bring.”
KMT Legislator Alicia Wang （王育敏）, the caucus secretary-general, said it was clear that the project was aimed at buying votes for the DPP, given that the plan was “crude, immature, visionless and would have a limited effect on boosting the economy.”
“The whole plan is like a makeshift assemblage of empty promises, without taking local characteristics and actual needs into account,” she said.
During a legislative question-and-answer session yesterday, KMT Legislator Hsu Shu-hua （許叔華） asked Lin why the “Wu River’s Niaozueitan Artificial Lake” in Nantou County was listed in the plan when it had been part of former president Ma Ying-jeou’s （馬英九） “Love Taiwan 12 Major Construction Plans” to run from 2015 to 2024.
Water infrastructure was part of the project, and plans to deal with flooding and sewage treatment, if needed, would be drawn up, Lin said before Hsu interrupted him to demand the government “stop cooking the books with the former administration’s plans and come up with your own.”
An apparently annoyed Lin said railway track construction should be halted if Hsu Shu-hua’s logic was to be applied across-the-board.
“There is no point in distinguishing whose projects they are, as they are all national construction plans. Half-completed construction projects are not [in the public interest],” he said.
When KMT Legislator Apollo Chen （陳學聖） asked how the government could reconcile its call for pension reform while presenting a NT$1 trillion infrastruction plan, Lins said the budget for national projects should not be mixed with the potential bankruptcy of the national pension systems, “which should have been faced squarely 10 years ago.”
Additional reporting by CNA
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 五月天相約329見！地點在最懷念的地方
- 美外匯報告倒數 台幣恐見2字頭
- 恆河視同「人類」 印度法院裁決加強保護
- 交部調查確認肇事責任 蝶戀花旅行社即起廢照
- 馬國電檢局讓步！完整版《美女與野獸》將在馬上映
- 甩肉逾5公斤 台東縣府有獎
- 北韓再嗆美國 發布摧毀航母、轟炸機影片
- 蔡︰ 「台日友好」 大家已琅琅上口
- 高價自費診所誕生 初診要1.2萬
- 考試傳舞弊 中油開除16僱員
- 盤查合理懷疑 李永得：警方還在硬拗
- 京都最令人失望景點 清水寺、金閣寺榜上有名
- 石門水庫加強清淤 3成2仍淤積
- 巨人全主場賽事 台灣直播
- 〈廢核救家園〉福島核災6年 真相漸解
- 桃園區農會再傳賄選 2人交保
- 中客不來業績反漲 連鎖業者連開5間新飯店
- 法官名嘴亂爆料英監聽川普 遭電視台冷凍
- 綠博4.1啟動 鐵公路輸運免塞車
- 試院審查會通過 公務員年金採計基準改為10年
- 5大產業一例一休衝擊大 桃市府將專案輔導
- 經典賽4強今開戰╱波推新秀先發 簡森入荷關門
- 390元水陸空遊日月潭 係金ㄟ
- 紫河壯觀 林內邀客賞蝶看花
- 蛙兒「春吶」求偶 城市另類樂音
- 吳念真讚精準 朱德剛再演《人間》系列
- 曾為愛失去所有 王心凌重啟巡迴演唱會
- 愛不到俏女模 渣男闖屋刺殺
- 「抓猴」硬忍 就怕被咬非法侵入
- 樹林鐵路立體化 想搭上前瞻列車
- 提勒森提互相尊重 挨轟對中讓步
- 蘭展成果發表會 賴清德：目前無其他政治規劃
- 龍千玉談兒落淚 澄清救兒花費不到千萬
- 乍暖還寒 北台今低溫降到15度
- 《謠言終結站》經常剃體毛 不會改變毛髮粗細
- 一次性刨鋪 中華路全線「修容」
- 雲科大打造點子交易平台 輔導青年創業
- 桃子腳「腳力」驚人 學子競走國際摘金
- 遠航馬公重落地 飛高旅客苦等檢修
- 清明節掃墓不塞車 高市府推11線免費專車
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT lawmakers, premier square off
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email