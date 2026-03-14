中英對照讀新聞》Ig Nobel prizes moving to Europe because US ’unsafe’ to visit搞笑諾貝爾獎因訪美「不安全」移師歐洲

◎國際新聞中心

The tongue-in-cheek Ig Nobel awards will be held in Europe for the first time this year because the United States has become "unsafe" for international prize-winners to visit, the organisers have announced.

充滿戲謔意味的「搞笑諾貝爾獎」今年將首度移師歐洲舉行。主辦單位表示，這是因為對國際得獎人而言，美國已變得「不安全」。

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The awards, which celebrate the sillier side of science, have held raucous ceremonies that see the winners showered with paper aeroplanes at universities in Massachusetts since 1991.

這個獎項旨在頌揚科學中滑稽的一面，自1991年起便在美國麻州的大學舉辦熱鬧的頒獎典禮，典禮上得獎者常被紙飛機洗禮。

Like the Nobels they satirise, Ig Nobel laureates hail from all over the world. However, international academics have reported problems travelling to the US since President Donald Trump’s second term began in early 2025.

如同它所諷刺的諾貝爾獎，搞笑諾貝爾獎得主來自世界各地。然而，自從美國總統唐納．川普於2025年初展開第二任期以來，國際學者紛紛反映赴美旅行遭遇困難。

"During the past year, it has become unsafe for our guests to visit the country," Ig Nobel founder Marc Abrahams said in a statement on Monday. "We cannot in good conscience ask the new winners, or the international journalists who cover the event, to travel to the USA this year."

搞笑諾貝爾獎創辦人馬克．亞伯拉罕斯週一在聲明中指出：「過去一年，我們的來賓要造訪美國已不再安全。在良心上，我們無法要求新科得主，或是報導此盛事的國際記者，今年前往美國。」

新聞辭典

tongue-in-cheek：戲謔的、半開玩笑的、帶著諷刺意味的。例句：It was a tongue-in-cheek proposal, not a serious policy idea.（那只是個半開玩笑的提議，不是認真的政策構想。）

in good conscience：問心無愧地、心安理得地、憑著良心地。例句：I cannot in good conscience support this decision.（我憑良心無法支持這個決定。）

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