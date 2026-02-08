中英對照讀新聞》Marshall Islands’ nuclear past and precarious future explored in London exhibition在倫敦的展覽中探索馬紹爾群島的核子歷史及未卜的將來

倫敦國家海事博物館所舉辦的展覽，透過藝術揭示馬紹爾群島所面臨的問題。（路透）

◎林家宇

A group of artists is shining a light on the impact of climate change, rising sea levels and nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands after travelling to the remote Pacific nation as part of an expedition.

作為考察行程的一部分，一群藝術家在前往遙遠的太平洋島國後，著手喚起外界對馬紹爾群島所面臨的氣候變遷、海平面上升和核子測試衝擊的關注。

The "Kõmij Mour Ijin/Our Life is Here" exhibition at London’s National Maritime Museum features paintings, sculptures, photos and video installations exploring the nation’s dark history and the threat facing its inhabitants.

在倫敦國家海事博物館舉辦的「於此之生」展覽，展出了畫作、雕塑、攝影及影像裝置藝術等，呈現該國黑暗歷史及住民所面臨的威脅。

They visited various atolls, including Bikini, where the U.S. carried out nuclear bomb tests from 1946 to 1958, such as "Castle Bravo" in 1954 - the largest U.S. bomb ever detonated.

這群藝術家踏上多座環礁，其中之一的比基尼環礁是1946年至1958年美國進行核武試驗的場地，包括1954年代號「喝彩城堡」，是美國史上威力最強的核試爆行動。

On show at the exhibition, which opened in late November and runs until June, are works exploring the threat of rising flood waters as well as photographs of Marshall Islanders both by international and local artists.

從11月底開幕至今年6月的展覽中，展示了探究洪水威脅，以及由國際和當地藝術家拍攝的馬紹爾群島島民攝影等作品。

新聞辭典

precarious：形容詞，欲墜的、不穩定的。例句：The humanitarian organization is financially precarious.（這個人道組織正面臨財務上的困難。）

expedition：名詞，考察、探險。例句：She is taking on the responsibility for this archaeological expedition.（她承擔起這次考古探險的重任。）

