為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Marshall Islands’ nuclear past and precarious future explored in London exhibition在倫敦的展覽中探索馬紹爾群島的核子歷史及未卜的將來

    2026/02/08 05:30
    倫敦國家海事博物館所舉辦的展覽，透過藝術揭示馬紹爾群島所面臨的問題。（路透）

    倫敦國家海事博物館所舉辦的展覽，透過藝術揭示馬紹爾群島所面臨的問題。（路透）

    ◎林家宇

    A group of artists is shining a light on the impact of climate change, rising sea levels and nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands after travelling to the remote Pacific nation as part of an expedition.

    作為考察行程的一部分，一群藝術家在前往遙遠的太平洋島國後，著手喚起外界對馬紹爾群島所面臨的氣候變遷、海平面上升和核子測試衝擊的關注。

    The "Kõmij Mour Ijin/Our Life is Here" exhibition at London’s National Maritime Museum features paintings, sculptures, photos and video installations exploring the nation’s dark history and the threat facing its inhabitants.

    在倫敦國家海事博物館舉辦的「於此之生」展覽，展出了畫作、雕塑、攝影及影像裝置藝術等，呈現該國黑暗歷史及住民所面臨的威脅。

    They visited various atolls, including Bikini, where the U.S. carried out nuclear bomb tests from 1946 to 1958, such as "Castle Bravo" in 1954 - the largest U.S. bomb ever detonated.

    這群藝術家踏上多座環礁，其中之一的比基尼環礁是1946年至1958年美國進行核武試驗的場地，包括1954年代號「喝彩城堡」，是美國史上威力最強的核試爆行動。

    On show at the exhibition, which opened in late November and runs until June, are works exploring the threat of rising flood waters as well as photographs of Marshall Islanders both by international and local artists.

    從11月底開幕至今年6月的展覽中，展示了探究洪水威脅，以及由國際和當地藝術家拍攝的馬紹爾群島島民攝影等作品。

    新聞辭典

    precarious：形容詞，欲墜的、不穩定的。例句：The humanitarian organization is financially precarious.（這個人道組織正面臨財務上的困難。）

    expedition：名詞，考察、探險。例句：She is taking on the responsibility for this archaeological expedition.（她承擔起這次考古探險的重任。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播