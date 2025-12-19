中英對照讀新聞》7-Eleven tests robot delivery service on public roads in Tokyo 7-Eleven在東京公共道路上測試機器人送貨服務

2025年5月15日，1輛自動送貨機器人在日本東京都八王子市的1家7-Eleven門市外展示。（彭博社）

◎ 張沛元

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. is taking convenience to the next level by testing an unmanned delivery service using autonomous robots on public roads in Tokyo.

日本7-Eleven公司正透過在東京的公共道路上，測試使用自動機器人的無人操作送貨服務，讓便利性更上一層樓。

The operator of the Seven-Eleven store chain said it intends to put the service into practical use in preparation for a delivery staff shortage in the future.

7-Eleven連鎖便利商店的經營者表示，該公司打算將此服務投入實際運用，為日後配送員人力短缺做準備。

It joins the growing ranks of companies that are either doing demo experiments or have started deliveries in limited areas against the backdrop of labor shortages in the distribution phase of operations.

在營運配送階段缺工的背景下，愈來愈多公司在限定地區提供展示實驗性的機器人送貨，或是已經開始提供無人操作的配送服務，如今7-Eleven也加入此一行列。

新聞辭典

take something to the next level：慣用語．將…提升到新的層次，取得進步或改進某事，使之更好、更先進或更成功。例句：The actress hopes to take her acting to the next level.（這名女演員希望自己的演技能更上一層樓。）

join the ranks (of something)：片語．加入行列；成為較大團體或組織的一部分或一員。例句：More retailers join the ranks of bankruptcy because of U.S.-China trade war.（更多零售商因美中貿易戰而破產。）

