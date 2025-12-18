為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Got the scoop: Bear takes over California ice cream shop獨挖一勺：熊霸佔加州冰淇淋店

    2025/12/18 05:30
    加州1頭熊誤闖冰淇淋店，並對草莓冰淇淋情有獨鍾。（法新社檔案照）

    加州1頭熊誤闖冰淇淋店，並對草莓冰淇淋情有獨鍾。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    A curious bear on the hunt for something sweet found itself behind the counter of a California ice cream shop.

    1隻好奇的熊在尋覓甜食時，發現自己走到加州1家冰淇淋店的櫃檯後面。

    The big animal appeared to be making itself right at home when sheriff’s deputies turned up to investigate in the resort city of South Lake Tahoe.

    當警員來到度假城鎮南塔霍湖巡查時，這隻大型動物看起來就像在自己家裡一樣自在。

    Officers shooed the ursine server out of the shop, but not before snapping a few pictures of their encounter.

    警員為這段奇遇拍了幾張照片後，將這隻大熊服務生趕出店。

    "With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream," said El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

    艾多雷多郡警長辦公室說：「在一番勸說下，熊在對草莓冰淇淋表現出喜好後，最終離開了。」

    "Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused barely any property damage and there was barely any cleanup."（AFP）

    「謝天謝地，這隻大毛熊幾乎沒有造成任何財產損失，也幾乎沒有留下髒污。」（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    scoop：動詞或名詞，勺子；舀一勺。美式用語中，亦作「獨家新聞」解釋。在本文標題中，具有雙關妙趣。

    ursine：形容詞，熊的；像熊的。例句：People need to resepct the living rights of their ursine residents.（人們必須尊重熊族群的生存權利。）

