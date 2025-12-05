中英對照讀新聞》Louvre museum to hike entrance fee by 45% for non-European visitors 羅浮宮將對非歐洲訪客大漲45%的入場費

法國巴黎羅浮宮博物館明年起針對非歐洲訪客大漲門票價格。圖為今年10月22日大批遊客排隊等待進入羅浮宮參觀。（法新社）

◎ 張沛元

From January 14, 2026, an individual ticket for visitors from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) — a grouping of nations that comprises the European Union member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — will cost 32 euros, a spokesperson for the Louvre told CNN on Friday.

羅浮宮的一名發言人週五告訴（美國）有線電視新聞網，從2026年1月14日起，來自「歐洲經濟區」－－由歐洲聯盟成員國，外加冰島、列支敦士登與挪威組成的一個國家群組－－以外地區的訪客，個人票價為32歐元。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Those visiting as part of a group with a guide will have to pay 28 euros per person.

由一名導遊帶隊的團客，每人需付28歐元。

Last year, the Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors, with tourists from the United States making up 13% of all guests, second only to the French.

羅浮宮去年接待870萬名訪客，其中美國遊客佔所有訪客的13%，僅次於法國人。

But the large crowds coming through the museum’s doors each day have put a strain on the centuries-old building — and its staff.

但每天川流不息造訪羅浮宮博物館的大量人潮，已對這幢有數百年歷史的建築及其工作人員，帶來壓力與負擔。

新聞辭典

hike：名詞／動詞，（價格或費用的大幅）提高，增加。例句：Disgruntled commuters rallied outside the mayor’s office to protest proposed bus and subway fare hikes.（不滿的通勤族聚集在市長辦公室外，抗議研議中擬大漲的公車與地鐵票價。）

put a strain on someone or something：慣用語，對某人或某事施壓。例句：The scandal put a huge strain on the couple’s relationship.（這樁醜聞為這對夫婦的關係帶來巨大壓力。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法