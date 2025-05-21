中英對照讀新聞》46.1 million people were counted in Iraq’s first census in nearly 40 years 伊拉克近40年來首次人口普查共計4610萬人

伊拉克人口普查員街訪統計人口。（法新社）

2025/05/21 05:30

◎管淑平

The final results of Iraq’s first census in nearly 40 years released Monday show the population has reached 46.1 million.

週一公布的伊拉克將近40年來首次人口普查最終結果顯示，該國人口已達4610萬人。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In 2009, an unofficial count estimated the population at 31.6 million.

2009年的一份非官方統計估計，該國人口為3160萬人。

Iraqi officials have called the population count a milestone and said it will provide essential data for future planning and resource distribution.

伊拉克官員稱這次人口統計是一項里程碑，並表示這項統計將為未來規劃和資源分配，提供重要數據。

The Iraqi government is trying to consolidate security improvements after decades of war and instability, and to develop the economy at a time of regional upheaval.

在區域動盪之際，伊拉克歷經數十年戰亂後，政府現在正努力鞏固安全改善成果，並且發展經濟。

Speaking at a news conference to announce the results, Iraqi Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim said the census "demonstrates the government’s determination" to improve conditions in the country.

在宣布普查結果的記者會上，伊拉克計畫部長穆罕默德．塔米姆說，這次普查「展示政府的決心」要改善國家狀況。

新聞辭典

consolidate：動詞，鞏固，加強。例句：The company needs to consolidate its position in the market.（該公司需要鞏固其市場地位。）

milestone：名詞，里程碑，重大事件。例句：Winning the award was a major milestone in her career.（獲得這個獎項是她職業生涯中的一大里程碑。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法