中英對照讀新聞》Berkshire outguns market as Buffett reaches 60 years in charge巴菲特主導60載 柏克夏表現勝過市場

股神巴菲特本週末將在內布拉斯加州的奧馬哈舉行年度股東會。（路透）

2025/05/03 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Berkshire Hathaway has held up well in a rocky year for stocks, and shareholders this weekend will be seeking reassurance from Warren Buffett that they remain in good hands as tariff turmoil disrupts corporate America.

柏克夏．海瑟威公司在股市的動盪年度中表現良好。隨著關稅風暴衝擊美國企業，股東本週末將向華倫．巴菲特尋求保證，確認公司仍由他穩健領導。

請繼續往下閱讀...

At Saturday’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, the 94-year-old billionaire will mark 60 years in charge of what he built into a $1.15 trillion conglomerate.

本週六在內布拉斯加州奧馬哈舉行的年度股東會上，這位94歲的億萬富豪將迎來他執掌這家市值1.15兆美元集團的60週年。

Buffett will spend 4-1/2 hours fielding shareholder questions, which typically focus on Berkshire’s operating businesses, markets, the economy, life lessons, and the company’s future after the Oracle of Omaha departs.

巴菲特將花4.5小時回答股東提問，問題通常聚焦於柏克夏的營運業務、市場、經濟、人生哲理，以及當「奧馬哈先知」離開後的公司未來。

Berkshire’s businesses are disparate, and include Geico insurance, the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom, and retro brands such as Ginsu knives and the World Book Encyclopedia.

柏克夏有著多元事業，包含蓋可保險、BNSF鐵路、柏克夏能源、冰雪皇后、鮮果布衣，以及復古品牌如Ginsu刀具和世界百科全書。

For many, they serve as a proxy for the American economy.

對許多人而言，這些企業猶如美國經濟的縮影。

新聞辭典

field questions：指回答提問。例句：The CEO skillfully fielded tough questions about the company’s declining profits.（執行長巧妙回答了關於公司利潤下滑的尖銳提問。）

proxy：名詞，代理；縮影。例句：Small businesses are often seen as a proxy for local economic health.（中小企業常被視為地方經濟健康的指標。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法