中英對照讀新聞》Art as therapy: Swiss doctors prescribe museum visits藝術療法：瑞士醫師開出參觀博物館的處方

瑞士納沙泰爾當局發起透過藝術活動協助治療心理、慢性病患。（路透）

2025/03/23 05:30

◎林家宇

Swiss doctors are expanding the range of prescriptions for patients with mental health conditions and chronic illnesses to include strolls in public gardens, art galleries and museums.

瑞士醫師正擴展為心理健康狀況和慢性病患者開立的處方範圍，包括在公共花園、藝術畫廊和博物館漫步。

The city of Neuchatel, in western Switzerland, launched the pilot project with doctors last month to help struggling residents and to promote physical activity.

位於瑞士西部的城市納沙泰爾上個月與醫師發起先導計畫，以幫助處於困境中的居民並推廣體能活動。

"For people who sometimes have difficulties with their mental health, it allows them for a moment to forget their worries, their pain, their illnesses to go and spend a joyful moment of discovery," Patricia Lehmann, a Neuchatel doctor taking part in the programme, told Reuters.

參與計畫的納沙泰爾醫師派翠西亞．萊曼向路透表示：「對於有時因自身心理健康而遭遇困境的人們來說，這能讓他們暫時忘卻擔憂、痛苦和疾病，去渡過一個愉悅的探索時刻」。

Authorities say the idea came from a 2019 World Health Organization study exploring the role of the arts in promoting health and dealing with illness.

當局指出，此構想來自2019年世界衛生組織的研究，探究藝術在提升健康與應對疾病上所扮演的角色。

新聞辭典

prescription：名詞，處方、建議。例句：Whether to raise prescription charges causes vehement contention within the government.（是否提高處方藥物價格在政府內引起激烈爭論。）

chronic：形容詞，慢性的、長期的。例句：The analysis said that country could face a chronic economic recession.（分析指出該國家恐面臨長期經濟衰退。）

