    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》UK pagans have spring in their step as equinox approaches 春分將近 英國異教徒步履輕快

    領導異教聯盟倡議團體的巫師莎拉．凱爾接受採訪。（法新社）

    2025/03/22 05:30

    ◎ 國際新聞中心

    Druids, wiccans and witches will hold ceremonies across the UK this week as Britain’s blossoming pagan community celebrates the coming of spring.

    德魯伊特教徒、巫師和女巫本週將在英國各地舉行儀式，百花齊放的英國異教徒社群要慶祝春天的到來。

    The equinox on Thursday is a chance for followers of the nature-revering faith to rejoice, not least because their number has swelled to more than 74,000.

    週四的春分給了這群尊崇自然信仰的追隨著一個歡慶的機會，尤其是因為他們的人數已經增長到超過7萬4000人。

    "It’s really heartening to see more people finding paganism," said Sarah Kerr, a 45-year-old witch and healer who heads the Pagan Federation advocacy group.

    領導異教聯盟倡議團體的45歲巫師與治療師莎拉．凱爾說：「看到更多人發現異教，真令人鼓舞」。

    Kerr said people in 21st-century Britain were increasingly turning to paganism in search of "connection with the natural world", a core value shared by pagans, who follow a diverse collection of spiritual traditions and often believe in magic and multiple gods.

    凱爾說，21世紀的英國民眾越來越轉向異教信仰來追尋「與自然世界的連結」，這也是異教徒共享的核心價值，他們遵循多樣化的靈性傳統，通常相信魔法與多個神明。

    新聞辭典

    a spring in one’s step：慣用語，（因為心情好而使人）腳步輕快、腳步充滿活力。例句：He’s having a spring in his step ever since he got a girlfriend.（他自從交了女朋友後，腳步都輕快了起來。）

    equinox：名詞，晝夜平分點、春分、秋分。例句：Twice a year, at the Spring and Fall equinox, the Sun rises due east.（每年兩次，在春分和秋分時，太陽從正東方升起。）

