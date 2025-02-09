中英對照讀新聞》Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time with ’Cowboy Carter碧昂絲以「牛仔卡特」首次贏得葛萊美大獎

碧昂絲在本屆葛萊美榮獲最佳年度專輯、最佳鄉村專輯與最佳鄉村團體演唱。（路透）

2025/02/09 05:30

Beyonce scored the top prize at music’s Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking album of the year for the first time in her career with her country record "Cowboy Carter," at a ceremony that delivered a love letter to wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles.

在一場向遭野火摧殘的洛杉磯敬獻情書的典禮中，碧昂絲榮獲葛萊美音樂獎大獎，以鄉村風作品「牛仔卡特」抱回生涯首座年度專輯獎。

The superstar singer triumphed over Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and others to claim the trophy that had eluded her even as she collected more lifetime Grammys than any other artist.

這位超級巨星歌手力壓泰勒斯、怪奇比莉和其他競爭者獲獎。即便碧昂絲生涯至今所囊括的葛萊美獎項多過其他藝術家，過去卻總是與最佳專輯無緣。

"I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years," Beyonce said on stage, standing next to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

與女兒布露・艾薇・卡特一同站在舞台上的碧昂絲說，「已經過了許多，許多年，我感到非常滿足且榮幸。」

Beyonce’s win came on her fifth nomination in the album category. She earned three trophies in total on Sunday, bringing her career haul to 35.

這是碧昂絲在專輯項目第五度入圍後首次勝出。她在當日贏得了三座獎項，使自己的職業生涯獲獎數達到35座。

新聞辭典

triumph：動詞，戰勝、打敗。例句：That the army triumphed over the enemy in the south was considered the turning point of the whole war.（軍隊在南部戰勝敵軍被視為整場戰爭的轉捩點）

elude：動詞，未能達成、實現。例句：This popular band always eludes the top of the Billboard Hot 100.（這個高人氣樂團總是與告示牌百大單曲榜失之交臂）

