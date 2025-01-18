中英對照讀新聞》Colorado wildlife officials rescue elk tangled in rope on ice climbing route科羅拉多州野生生物官員救援攀冰路線上被繩子纏住的麋鹿

科羅拉多州公園和野生生物局官員3日救援1隻雄性麋鹿，牠的鹿角在該州西南部湖市一處攀冰區被繩子纏住。（美聯社）

2025/01/18 05:30

◎周虹汶

Wildlife officials and several climbers rescued a bull elk by lowering it down a cliff after the animal became entangled in a rope at a popular ice climbing area in southwestern Colorado.

在科羅拉多州西南部一處受歡迎的攀冰區，野生生物官員和幾名登山者將1頭雄性麋鹿從懸崖上放了下來，在這隻動物被繩子纏住後。

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said a group of ice climbers in Lake City encountered the distressed elk Friday morning, and a CPW biologist darted the ungulate with a tranquilizer and covered part of its head with a ski mask to protect its eyes during the rescue.

科羅拉多州公園和野生生物局官員說，一群攀冰者週五早上在湖市遇到這隻陷入困境的麋鹿，而科羅拉多公園和野生生物局1名生物學家在救援過程中，對這隻有蹄動物注射鎮定劑，並用滑雪面罩遮住其頭部一部分，以保護牠的眼睛。

That’s when the ice climbers who reported the stranded elk came to the rescue by helping state wildlife officers rig a system that used two ropes — one under its chest and another along its antlers — to lower it to the base of the route. Once the elk was on more level ground, the CPW team reversed the effects of the tranquilizer, and about 12 minutes later the elk awoke and ran off down the snowy canyon.（AP）

就在那時，通報這隻受困麋鹿的攀冰者前來救援，幫州野生生物官員安裝一套使用2根繩索的系統─一根在麋鹿胸部下方，另一根沿著牠的鹿角─把牠降到該路線的底部。當麋鹿到達更平坦的地面時，科羅拉多州公園和野生生物局團隊逆轉了該鎮靜劑的作用，約12分鐘後，麋鹿甦醒，然後沿著下雪的峽谷跑了。（美聯社）

dart：名詞，指飛鏢、為使衣料更合身而縫出的褶、飛快突然的動作；動詞，指飛奔、猛衝。例句：They made a dart for the exit.（他們衝向出口。）

stranded：形容詞，指因缺乏交通工具或金錢等而滯留的、受困的。例句：They left me stranded in town with no car and no money for a bus.（他們把我丟在城裡，沒車也沒錢搭公車。）

