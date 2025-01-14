中英對照讀新聞》Sinkhole in New Jersey keeps I-80 closed after a section collapses into an abandoned mine新澤西州80號州際公路的一段崩塌掉入廢棄礦井後形成天坑，迫使該公路保持關閉

紐澤西州80號州際公路的一段崩塌掉入廢棄礦井後形成天坑，迫使該公路保持關閉。（美聯社）

2025/01/14 05:30

◎盧永山

Road crews were repairing a short stretch of Interstate 80 in northern New Jersey on Friday where a sinkhole forced the eastbound lanes to shut down, but it was still unknown when they will reopen.

道路修護人員週五在修復新澤西州北部80號州際公路的一小段路段，那裡的一個天坑迫使東行車道關閉，但目前還不清楚何時會重新開放。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The highway’s guardrail still hung suspended in the air across the gaping 12-meter hole, which opened up when an abandoned mine collapsed under the highway’s right shoulder Thursday morning, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

新澤西州交通局稱，這條公路的護欄仍然懸掛在空中，橫跨這個12公尺的大洞。週四早上，這條公路右側路肩下的一個廢棄礦井崩塌，因此產生了這個大洞。

The sinkhole has forced motorists to take a short detour near Wharton, which is about 64 kilometers west of New York City.

這個天坑迫使駕駛人在霍頓市附近繞道，霍頓市位於紐約市以西約64公里處。

Crews have stabilized the area and started excavating. They will work around the clock to the repair the roadway, the highway department said Friday.

修護人員已經穩定了該地區並開始挖掘。公路部門週五表示，他們將全天候工作以修復這條公路。

The timing of when the eastbound lanes will upon depends on how extensive the repairs will be and the upcoming weather, the department said. Drivers should continue to expect delays and use alternate routes.

公路部門表示，東行車道的開通時間取決於修護的範圍和未來幾天的氣候狀況。駕駛人應繼續預期延誤並使用替代路線。

新聞辭典

excavate，動詞，挖掘、開鑿。例句：Ice age bones are being excavated in the caves.（冰河時期的遺骸正從岩洞中發掘出來。）

alternate，形容詞，輪流的、交替的、間隔的。例句：Private cars are banned from the city on alternate days. （該市的私家車限隔日出行。 ）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法