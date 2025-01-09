為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Paws to the rescue: trained dogs help save lives at Spanish beach爪子救援：訓練有素的狗狗在西班牙海灘協助拯救人命

    西班牙一支狗狗救難隊協助在海灘拯救溺水者。（路透檔案照）

    2025/01/09 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    A team of trained dogs has been lending their towing strength, swimming endurance and current-detection ability to rescue people from drowning at a popular beach in southern Spain.

    在西班牙南部一處人氣鼎沸的海灘，一支訓練有素的狗狗救難隊利用牠們的拖曳能力、游泳耐力和水流探測能力，來拯救溺水者。

    Decked out with special life vests, the dogs - mostly the Labrador and Newfoundland breeds - patrol the Levante beach near Malaga alongside their handlers, whom they also accompany on jet skis and rescue boats.

    這群以拉布拉多犬和紐芬蘭犬為主的狗狗，穿著特殊的救生衣，與訓練員一起在馬拉加市附近的萊萬特海灘巡邏，並跟著訓練員乘坐水上摩托車和救援船。

    "They can detect currents in the sea which humans can’t," said dog instructor Miguel Sanchez.

    狗狗教練米格爾‧桑切斯說：「牠們可以察覺人類無法察覺的海流。」

    The dogs’ endurance and strength surpass those of most humans.

    這些狗狗的耐力和力量也勝過大多數人類。

    Newfoundland dogs are able to swim for 5.6 km and tow life rafts weighing up to three metric tons or carrying six people, while Labradors can drag 2.4 tons and use their acute sense of smell to locate missing people.（Reuters）

    紐芬蘭犬能游5.6公里，並拖曳重達3噸或承載6人的救生艇，拉布拉多犬則可以拖曳2.4噸的物體，並利用敏銳的嗅覺來定位失蹤者。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    deck out：動詞片語，裝飾（物品）、打扮（人）。例句：Papa will be decked out in Santa’s outfit on the upcoming Christmas party.（爸爸將在即將到來的耶誕晚會上，穿上耶誕老人的服裝。）

    surpass：動詞，超過、優於。例句：This company’s yearly revenue surpassed most of the expectations.（該公司的年度收益超出大多數預期。）

