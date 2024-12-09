中英對照讀新聞》Peru Scientists Unveil Crocodile Fossil Up To 12 Million Years Old 秘魯科學家揭示距今達1200萬年的鱷魚化石

距今1000多萬年的中新世鱷魚化石，在祕魯首都利馬亮相。（路透）

2024/12/09 05:30

◎陳成良

Paleontologists unveiled on Wednesday the fossil of a young marine crocodile dating back 10 to 12 million years that was discovered in a Peruvian desert.

古生物學家週三揭示1具在秘魯沙漠中發現的年輕海洋鱷魚化石，其年代可追溯至1000至1200萬年前。

The fossil of the gharial － or fish-eating － crocodile, around three meters long , was discovered late 2023 in perfect condition in Peru’s Ocucaje desert, around 350 kilometers south of the capital Lima.

這具長約3公尺的恆河鱷—又稱魚食性鱷魚—化石，2023年底在秘魯首都利馬以南約350公里的奧庫卡赫沙漠被發現，保存完好。

"This is the first time we found a juvenile of this species, that is to say, it had not reached its maximum size yet. It died before that," vertebrate paleontologist Mario Gamarra told a news conference.

脊椎動物古生物學家馬里奧‧加馬拉在新聞發布會上表示：「這是我們首次發現該物種的幼體，也就是說，牠尚未達到最大體型。牠在成長期間就已死亡。」

The skull and jaws of these specimens differed from that of today’s crocodiles and alligators, according to Gamarra, who headed the reconstruction of the fossil.

根據負責化石重建的加馬拉指出，這些標本的頭骨和下顎，與當今的鱷魚和短吻鱷有所不同。

新聞辭典

Paleontologist：名詞，古生物學家。例句：As a paleontologist, she dedicated her life to studying prehistoric animal remains.（做為1名古生物學家，她將畢生精力投入研究史前動物遺骸。）

Juvenile：形容詞／名詞，幼年的，未成熟的；青少年。例句：The juvenile crocodile had not yet developed its full hunting capabilities.（這隻幼年鱷魚尚未發展出完全的狩獵能力。）

