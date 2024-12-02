為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》India hails ’historic’ hypersonic missile test flight 印度慶祝「歷史性」極音速飛彈試射成功

    印度首度成功試射極音速飛彈。（擷取自DRDO影片畫面）

    2024/12/02 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    Nuclear-armed India has tested its first hypersonic missile, the defence minister said Sunday, publicising the super-fast high-tech weapon days after rival China showcased its latest military aviation powers.

    擁有核武的印度已成功測試其首枚極音速飛彈。印度國防部長週日宣布這項消息，而這距離競爭對手中國展示其最新軍事航空力量僅僅過了幾天。

    "India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile," Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said in a statement.

    印度國防部長拉傑納特‧辛赫在聲明中指出：「印度成功完成遠程極音速飛彈的飛行測試，這標誌著一個重大里程碑。」

    The test flight comes days after rival and neighbour China showcased its expanding aviation capabilities at an airshow, with the J-35A stealth fighter jet and attack drones displayed.

    就在這次試飛的幾天前，鄰國兼競爭對手中國在航空展中展示其不斷增強的航空實力，公開亮相殲-35A匿蹤戰鬥機與攻擊型無人機。

    That, according to China’s state media, included the debut of the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles.

    據中國官方媒體報導，該航展還首度公開紅旗-19地對空飛彈系統，此系統專為攔截彈道飛彈及極音速滑翔飛行器而設計。

    新聞辭典

    showcase：動詞，展示，展現。例句：The museum will showcase its new dinosaur exhibit this weekend.（博物館將在本週末舉行新恐龍展覽。)

    intercept：動詞，攔截，截斷。例句：The security guard intercepted the suspicious package before it reached the building.（保全人員在包裹送達大樓前，就將其攔截下來。）

