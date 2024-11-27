中英對照讀新聞》Japan cyclists risk jail for using a mobile 日本自行車騎士使用手機有遭監禁的風險

日本11月起對邊騎自行車邊使用手機者開罰。（法新社）

2024/11/27 05:30

◎管淑平

Cyclists using a mobile phone while riding in Japan could face up to six months in jail under strict new rules that entered into force Friday.

根據週五生效的新的嚴格規定，在日本自行車騎士邊騎車邊使用手機，可能面臨最高6個月監禁。

"Making a call with a smartphone in your hand while cycling, or watching the screen, is now banned and subject to punishment," a National Police Agency leaflet says.

「騎自行車時，手持智慧型手機通話或觀看螢幕，現在已被禁止並將受到處罰」，日本警視廳的宣傳單說。

Although the total number of traffic accidents is declining in Japan, the proportion that involve bicycles is on the rise.

儘管日本交通事故案件正在減少，但涉及自行車的事故比例正在上升。

Unlike many other countries, riding a bicycle on the pavement is allowed in usually law-abiding Japan and a common sight.

不像其他許多國家，在通常守法的日本，自行車騎在人行道上是被允許、也是常見的景象。

Under the new rules, cycling while drunk can land the rider with up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 500000 yen.

根據這項新規定，酒後騎自行車者可被處以最高3年監禁，或50萬日圓罰款。

Those who offer alcoholic drinks to cyclists face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 300000 yen. (AFP)

向自行車騎士提供酒精飲料的人，面臨最高被處以2年監禁或30萬日圓罰款。（法新社）

新聞辭典

abiding：形容詞，持久的；遵守的。例句：She has an abiding interest in classical music.（她對古典音樂的興趣始終不變。）

land：動詞，使陷入（困境或麻煩）。例句：Breaking the law could land you in jail.（違法可能會讓你入獄。）

