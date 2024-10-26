中英對照讀新聞》German police say pizza order No. 40 came with a side of cocaine 德國警方說40號披薩訂單附古柯鹼副餐

美國紐約市警方近期查獲粉紅古柯鹼。（美聯社）圖僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。

◎ 周虹汶

German police busted a pizzeria in the western city of Düsseldorf that also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item number 40 on the menu.

德國警方在西部城市杜塞道夫破獲一家披薩店，當顧客要求點菜單上第40號商品時，另附上古柯鹼副餐。

“That was one of the best-selling pizzas,” criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke told reporters in Düsseldorf.

刑事總監邁克爾．格拉夫．馮．莫爾特克在杜塞道夫告訴記者，「那是最暢銷的披薩之一。」

He said police was first tipped off by suspicious food inspectors in March. When drug squad officers began observing the restaurant they soon discovered why pizza number 40 was so popular, Moltke told reporters on Monday.

他說，警方在3月首次接獲可疑食品稽查員的密報。莫爾特克週一告訴記者，當緝毒隊員警開始觀察這家餐廳時，他們很快發現為何40號披薩如此受歡迎。

When police buzzed the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which “fell right into the arms of the police officers,” Düsseldorf police said. The bounty included 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis and 268,000 euros in cash.

杜塞道夫警方稱，當警方搜查這個披薩店經理的公寓時，這名36歲人士據說把一袋毒品扔出窗外，「正好掉進警官們懷裡」。這包大禮包括1.6公斤古柯鹼、400公克大麻和26.8萬歐元現金。

新聞辭典

tip off：動詞，指告密、通風報信、洩漏消息。例句：He tipped us off as to her hideaway.（他向我們透露了她的藏身之處。）

bounty：名詞，指慷慨的贈予、禮品、獎金、補助金、收成、物產。例句：He would offer a bounty of $100,000 for the capture of the murderer.（他願出10萬美元賞金捉拿兇手。）

