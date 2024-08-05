中英對照讀新聞》Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted in Chicago Arboretum 芝加哥植物園驚現罕見藍眼蟬
◎陳成良
It was late morning when The Morton Arboretum’s Senior Horticulturist Kate Myroup arrived at the Children’s Garden with a special guest: a rare, blue-eyed female cassini cicada, spotted earlier in the day by a visitor.
莫頓植物園的高級園藝師凱特‧邁魯普在上午較晚時分來到兒童花園，帶著1位特殊的客人：1隻罕見的藍眼雌性卡西尼蟬，當天早些時候被1名遊客發現。
A lucky few saw the cicada Friday at the arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, before its release back into the world in suburban Chicago to join its red-eyed relatives, the more common look for most cicada species, as the 2024 cicada emergence gets underway.
週五，少數幸運兒在伊利諾伊州萊爾的植物園看到這隻蟬，隨後，牠被釋回芝加哥郊區，與其紅眼親戚（大多數蟬物種更常見的外觀）一起生活，目前正值2024年蟬的出現時期。
As the enclosure opened, the blue-eyed lady took flight into a tree. The unique bug then flew down to land on the pants of Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader. Intrigued young guests snapped photos.
當圍欄打開時，這隻藍眼雌蟬飛到1棵樹上。隨後，這隻獨特的蟲子飛下來，落在植物健康負責人史蒂芬妮‧亞當斯的褲子上。好奇的年輕遊客紛紛拍照留念。
Floyd W. Shockley, collections manager of the Department of Entomology at the Smithsonian Institute, said the blue-eyed cicada is rare, but just how rare is uncertain.
史密森學會昆蟲學系收藏經理弗洛伊德‧W‧肖克利表示，藍眼蟬確實罕見，但具體有多罕見尚不清楚。
新聞辭典
arboretum：名詞，（供科學實驗或教育用的）植物園。例句：The arboretum is full of exotic flowers and rare herbs.（植物園長滿各種奇花異草。）
intrigue：動詞，激起好奇心。例句：People are easily intrigued by horoscope predictions.（人們容易對星象預測感到好奇。）