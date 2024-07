中英對照讀新聞》The time Lennon dropped by for a workout, stole a child’s heart 藍儂順道來練柔道時，有個小孩被煞到

約翰藍儂曾趁密訪日本時,私下跑去練柔道。圖為1972年3月16日藍儂偕妻小野洋子,離開美國紐約市的移民歸化服務處。(美聯社檔案照)

2024/07/12 05:30

◎ 張沛元

“John Lennon is coming to my house today,” Noriko, daughter of a martial arts master living in Tokyo, told her teacher one day in 1977 even though the visit was supposed to be secret.

「約翰‧藍儂今天要來我家,」1977年某日,家住東京的武術大師之女典子如此告訴她的老師,儘管這趟造訪本該保密。

The teacher just gave short shrift to the fifth-grader, saying, “That can’t be true.”

老師沒把這名小學五年級女孩的話當一回事:「那不可能。」

But it was.

但女孩說的是真的。

On a visit to Japan, the British musician told his wife, Yoko Ono, he wanted to experience judo as a way to immerse himself in Japanese traditional culture.

這位英國音樂家訪日時告訴其妻小野洋子,他想體驗柔道,藉此浸淫於日本傳統文化。

Lennon’s visit was arranged at short notice because her father was close to Ono’s younger brother. Lennon was visiting Japan in a private capacity, so the visit to the dojo was not publicized.

藍儂之所以能倉促安排造訪(柔道道館),是因為女孩之父與小野胞弟關係密切。藍儂當時是以私人身份訪日,故其(柔道)道館之行並未公開。

新聞辭典

steal one’s heart:慣用語,喜歡,愛上。例句:The young actor stole her heart the moment she saw him on TV.(她在電視上看到那名年輕男演員的那一刻就喜歡上他。)

give short shrift to:片語,對…漠不關心,不重視。

at short notice:慣用語,在短時間內;一經通知立即…。例句:She was forced to flee the country at short notice, leaving behind possessions and loved ones.(她被迫倉促逃離該國,丟下財產與親人好友。)

