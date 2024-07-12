中英對照讀新聞》The time Lennon dropped by for a workout, stole a child’s heart 藍儂順道來練柔道時，有個小孩被煞到

約翰藍儂曾趁密訪日本時，私下跑去練柔道。圖為1972年3月16日藍儂偕妻小野洋子，離開美國紐約市的移民歸化服務處。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/07/12 05:30

◎ 張沛元

“John Lennon is coming to my house today,” Noriko, daughter of a martial arts master living in Tokyo, told her teacher one day in 1977 even though the visit was supposed to be secret.

「約翰‧藍儂今天要來我家，」1977年某日，家住東京的武術大師之女典子如此告訴她的老師，儘管這趟造訪本該保密。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The teacher just gave short shrift to the fifth-grader, saying, “That can’t be true.”

老師沒把這名小學五年級女孩的話當一回事：「那不可能。」

But it was.

但女孩說的是真的。

On a visit to Japan, the British musician told his wife, Yoko Ono, he wanted to experience judo as a way to immerse himself in Japanese traditional culture.

這位英國音樂家訪日時告訴其妻小野洋子，他想體驗柔道，藉此浸淫於日本傳統文化。

Lennon’s visit was arranged at short notice because her father was close to Ono’s younger brother. Lennon was visiting Japan in a private capacity, so the visit to the dojo was not publicized.

藍儂之所以能倉促安排造訪（柔道道館），是因為女孩之父與小野胞弟關係密切。藍儂當時是以私人身份訪日，故其（柔道）道館之行並未公開。

新聞辭典

steal one’s heart：慣用語，喜歡，愛上。例句：The young actor stole her heart the moment she saw him on TV.（她在電視上看到那名年輕男演員的那一刻就喜歡上他。）

give short shrift to：片語，對…漠不關心，不重視。

at short notice：慣用語，在短時間內；一經通知立即…。例句：She was forced to flee the country at short notice, leaving behind possessions and loved ones.（她被迫倉促逃離該國，丟下財產與親人好友。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法