中英對照讀新聞》Tesla cars for first time on Chinese government purchase list 特斯拉首度進入中國政府採購清單

2024/07/09 05:30

◎魏國金

Tesla’s best-selling Model Y was included in a list of electric and plug-in hybrid models that a local government in China can purchase as a service car.It was the first time Tesla’s cars have been made eligible for government purchases in China.

中國最暢銷車款Model Y被納入中國地方政府可採購做為公務車的電動與插電式油電混合車款清單中。這是特斯拉汽車首度在中國有資格做為政府採購用車。

China’s eastern Jiangsu provincial government published 56 batches of new energy vehicle procurements for use as service cars by party, government and public organisations in a government statement on June 6.

中國東部的江蘇省政府在6月6日的政府公告中，公布黨、政府與公共組織56款新能源公務用車採購名錄。

Tesla’s cars were banned from entering some government and military compounds in China.

在中國，特斯拉汽車被禁止進入一些政府與軍事建築區。

The restrictions were removed after it won an endorsement from the country’s top auto industry association that said in April the data collection by Tesla fleets in China was compliant.

該限制在贏得這個國家首要的汽車產業協會支持後被取消，該協會4月說，特斯拉汽車在中國進行的數據蒐集是合規的。

新聞辭典

eligible for：適合、有資格。例句：My sister will be eligible for retirement next year.（我姊姊明年符合退休資格。）

compliant：順從的、合規的。例句：She is a compliant child.（她是個聽話的孩子。）

