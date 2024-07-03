中英對照讀新聞》Swiss MPs demand harder line against Russian spies 瑞士國會議員要求對俄羅斯間諜採取更強硬立場

瑞士法院外觀。（法新社）

2024/07/03 05:30

◎管淑平

Swiss lawmakers on Monday called on the government to take a harsher stance on Russian spies operating in the country.

瑞士議員週一呼籲政府，對在該國活動的俄羅斯間諜採取更強硬立場。

After a vote in the lower house of parliament last year, the upper house voted overwhelmingly Monday for the systematic expulsion of spies deemed a threat to Switzerland’s national security or its diplomatic standing.

在國會下議院去年投票後，上議院週一也壓倒性地表決通過，有系統地驅逐被認定威脅瑞士國家安全或其外交立場的間諜。

Thirty-two members voted in favour of the move, with nine against and two abstentions.

32名議員投票贊成，9票反對，2票棄權。

The vote targeted what is feared to be a growing number of Russian spies in Switzerland since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

這項表決是針對2022年莫斯科侵略烏克蘭後，瑞士擔憂在該國的俄國間諜人數愈來愈多。

During the debate, parliamentarians highlighted how spies often figure in the diplomatic corps, and can take advantage of diplomatic immunity. (AFP)

在辯論期間，國會議員強調，間諜經常出現在外交使節團中，而且可能利用外交豁免權。（法新社）

新聞辭典

line：名詞，路線，立場，看法。例句：It is the government’s official line not to negotiate with terrorists.（政府的官方立場是不與恐怖分子談判。）

figure：動詞，出現，被包括在（某事務中）。例句：Her name did not figure in the cast list.（她的名字沒有出現在演員名單上。）

