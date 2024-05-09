中英對照讀新聞》Japanese AI tool predicts when recruits will quit 日本人工智慧工具預測新入社員何時辭職

日本航空集團今年將近2600名新社員參加入社儀式。（歐新社檔案照）

2024/05/09 05:30

◎孫宇青

Bosses worried about turnover or wondering how long a new hire will stick around can now turn to AI for a heads-up on who might be next out the door.

擔心人員流動或想知道新員工能堅持多久的老闆，現在可以求助於人工智慧，以預先留意即將離職的人。

The artificial intelligence tool was developed by Japanese researchers to try and help managers provide targeted support to staff to stop them from quitting.

這項人工智慧工具是由日本研究人員所研發，旨在幫助管理層為員工提供針對性的支援，阻止他們辭職。

It crunches data on employees at a company, from their attendance record to personal information such as age and gender, and was created by Tokyo City University professor Naruhiko Shiratori with a startup based in the capital.

這項工具由東京都市大學教授白鳥成彥與東京一家新創公司創建，可以處理公司員工的數據，從出勤紀錄到年齡、性別等個人資訊。

The tool also analyses data on employees who left the company, or took a leave of absence, to create a turnover model for each firm.

該工具還會分析離職或請假員工的數據，為每家公司建立人員流動模型。

Then when fed data on new recruits, it predicts who is at risk of quitting "in percentage points," Shiratori, a media education expert, told AFP.

媒體教育專家白鳥告訴法新社，當輸入新員工的資料時，它會「以百分比的形式」預測誰有辭職的風險。

新聞辭典

turnover：名詞，員工更替率。例句：Uneven allocation of work resulted in high turnover of employees.（工作分配不均導致員工流動率高。）

heads-up：名詞，小心、留意（某事可能發生）。例句：This unusual occurrence is a heads-up that Vic might be quitting.（這個不尋常的狀況是在提醒，維克可能快要放棄了。）

