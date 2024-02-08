中英對照讀新聞》Child padlocked in Polish grave reflects ancient supernatural beliefs 被鎖在波蘭墳墓裡的孩子 反映古老的超自然信仰

考古學者達立烏茲．波林斯基在一處17世紀墓園中挖掘出被以特殊方式埋葬的骸骨，反映當時人們的吸血鬼信仰。（路透檔案照）

2024/02/08 05:30

◎孫宇青

Archaeologists in Poland have uncovered the remains of a 17th-century child padlocked to his grave to stop him rising from the dead.

波蘭考古學家發現一名17世紀兒童的遺骸，這副遺骸被鎖在墳墓裡，以阻止其復活。

The bones of the six- or seven-year-old are the most recent find in a cemetery in the northern village of Pien dating from an era that viewed ghosts, zombies and other supernatural apparitions as more than merely fancy dress options.

這具6、7歲孩子的骸骨是在北部村莊皮恩的一個墓地中最新發現的，其歷史可以追溯到不僅僅是把鬼魂、殭屍和其他超自然現象當作變裝選項的時代。

"This is a cemetery for rejected people, who were certainly feared after death, and perhaps also during life...who were suspected of having contacts with unclean forces, people who also behaved differently in some way," said Dariusz Polinski, a researcher on mediaeval burials.

中世紀墓葬研究學者達立烏茲‧波林斯基表示：「這是一處埋葬被抵制者的墓地，這些人在死後當然會讓人感到恐懼，也許在生前也是如此...他們被懷疑與不潔力量有接觸，而且在某些方面的行為舉止也與眾不同。」

The child was buried facedown with a triangular iron padlock under its foot, in a probable effort to keep it from sitting up and leaving the grave to feast on the living.（Reuters）

孩子被以臉朝下的方式埋葬，腳下有一個三角形的鐵掛鎖，可能是為了防止他坐起來、離開墳墓去吃活人。（路透）

新聞辭典

padlock：名詞或動詞，掛鎖；用掛鎖扣上。例句：The deed to the land is hidden in a box which is padlocked.（地契被藏在用掛鎖鎖上的箱子裡。）

supernatural：形容詞，超自然的。例句：She is an atheist and doesn’t believe in supernatural powers.（她是無神論者，不相信超自然力量。）

