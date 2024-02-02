中英對照讀新聞》English-guided sumo shows hit big with visitors to Japan 英語導覽的相撲秀靠訪日遊客大獲成功
◎張沛元
In a dohyo ring, Jokoryu, a former komusubi, and Matsunoumi, previously a rikishi in the third-lowest “sandanme” division, prepared to square off to the delight of foreign and other visitors.
前（日本大相撲力士）「小結」常幸龍，與過去是力士位階第三低的「三段目」的松乃海，在土俵中擺好姿勢準備對戰，以取悅來自海外與其他觀光客。
A presenter was seen giving English-only commentary during the Nov. 15 show, including on sumo’s rules and prohibited techniques, while the two wrestlers gave a demonstration on the dohyo.
在（2023年）11月15日的這場相撲秀中，可以看到1名主持人提供純英語解說，包括相撲規則與禁用招術，（前述）2名相撲力士則在土俵中示範。
Non-Japanese participants, in mock rikishi costumes, were later given opportunities to “challenge” the former rikishi. A group-by-group commemorative photo session wrapped up the occasion.
穿上仿相撲力士裝的非日本人與會者，稍後有機會「挑戰」前相撲力士，整個活動大家最後以一組接一組拍攝紀念照畫下句點。
新聞辭典
hit big：慣用語，非常成功。例句：The singer is about to hit big with her new song.（這名女歌手即將憑藉其新歌大受歡迎。）
to the delight of someone：慣用語，令某人高興的是。例句：To her delight, all her enemies are dead.（令她高興的是，她的仇人全死光了。）