中英對照讀新聞》A bear was killed by a hunter months after it captivated a Michigan neighborhood一隻讓密西根州一處鄰里著迷的熊在幾個月後被獵人殺了

美國密西根州特拉弗斯城一處住家樹上去年5月14日出現一隻黑熊,該州自然資源部野生生物學家格里菲斯(Steve Griffith)朝牠發射鎮靜劑。(美聯社檔案照)

2024/01/27 05:30

◎周虹汶

A 350-pound black bear that perched for hours in a tree, causing a Mother’s Day spectacle last spring in northern Michigan, was killed by a hunter, authorities said.

當局說,去年春天在密西根州北部一顆樹上棲息數小時形成母親節奇觀的350磅黑熊,被一名獵人殺死了。

請繼續往下閱讀...

“It makes me sad, because I was just envisioning it living peacefully in the forest somewhere, thriving as a bear does,” said Ashlea Walter, who was among dozens of people who watched in May as authorities responded to a bear in a Traverse City neighborhood.

5月當局在特拉弗斯城社區處理熊時,圍觀的數十名觀眾之一艾許莉.沃爾特說,「這讓我感到難過,因為我還剛好在想像牠於森林中某處平靜生活,像熊一樣成長茁壯。」

The bear was killed four months later in September in Emmet County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

「特拉弗斯城記錄鷹報」報導,4個月後,這隻熊在9月於埃米特郡被殺。

“We have a few designated relocation sites and then let it go, and it’s on its own to be a bear,” said Stephen Griffith, a state wildlife biologist. “And yes, during the bear season, obviously some of them fall prey of a hunter.”

「我們有一些指定的重新安置地點,然後把牠放了,牠就一隻熊自力更生」,該州野生生物學家史蒂芬.格里菲斯說。「然後,是的,在獵熊季,顯然其中一些淪為獵人的獵物。」

新聞辭典

captivate:動詞,指著迷、吸引。例句:With his charm, he captivated film audiences everywhere.( 他的魅力迷倒各地電影觀眾。)

perch:動詞,指坐在邊緣、棲息於、停留於。例句:They perched on bar stools.(他們坐在酒吧高凳上。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法