中英對照讀新聞》A bear was killed by a hunter months after it captivated a Michigan neighborhood一隻讓密西根州一處鄰里著迷的熊在幾個月後被獵人殺了

美國密西根州特拉弗斯城一處住家樹上去年5月14日出現一隻黑熊，該州自然資源部野生生物學家格里菲斯（Steve Griffith）朝牠發射鎮靜劑。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/01/27 05:30

◎周虹汶

A 350-pound black bear that perched for hours in a tree, causing a Mother’s Day spectacle last spring in northern Michigan, was killed by a hunter, authorities said.

當局說，去年春天在密西根州北部一顆樹上棲息數小時形成母親節奇觀的350磅黑熊，被一名獵人殺死了。

“It makes me sad, because I was just envisioning it living peacefully in the forest somewhere, thriving as a bear does,” said Ashlea Walter, who was among dozens of people who watched in May as authorities responded to a bear in a Traverse City neighborhood.

5月當局在特拉弗斯城社區處理熊時，圍觀的數十名觀眾之一艾許莉．沃爾特說，「這讓我感到難過，因為我還剛好在想像牠於森林中某處平靜生活，像熊一樣成長茁壯。」

The bear was killed four months later in September in Emmet County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

「特拉弗斯城記錄鷹報」報導，4個月後，這隻熊在9月於埃米特郡被殺。

“We have a few designated relocation sites and then let it go, and it’s on its own to be a bear,” said Stephen Griffith, a state wildlife biologist. “And yes, during the bear season, obviously some of them fall prey of a hunter.”

「我們有一些指定的重新安置地點，然後把牠放了，牠就一隻熊自力更生」，該州野生生物學家史蒂芬．格里菲斯說。「然後，是的，在獵熊季，顯然其中一些淪為獵人的獵物。」

新聞辭典

captivate：動詞，指著迷、吸引。例句：With his charm, he captivated film audiences everywhere.（ 他的魅力迷倒各地電影觀眾。）

perch：動詞，指坐在邊緣、棲息於、停留於。例句：They perched on bar stools.（他們坐在酒吧高凳上。）

