首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》South Korea passes bill to ban consumption of dog meat南韓通過法案，禁止食用狗肉

韓國動物權益人士本月9日集會，呼籲國會支持政府主導的禁食狗肉法案。（美聯社）

韓國動物權益人士本月9日集會，呼籲國會支持政府主導的禁食狗肉法案。（美聯社）

2024/01/23 05:30

◎魏國金

South Korea’s parliament passed a bill to ban the eating and selling of dog meat, a move that will end the controversial centuries-old practice amid growing support for animal welfare.

南韓國會通過法案，禁止食用與販賣狗肉，在對動物福利的支持與日俱增下，此舉將終結數世紀之久的爭議性慣行。

Eating dog meat was once seen as a way to improve stamina in the humid Korean summer. But the practise has become rare - largely limited to some older people and specific restaurants - as more Koreans consider dogs as family pets and as criticism of how the dogs are slaughtered has grown.

在溼熱的韓國夏季，吃狗肉一度被視為補精益氣的方式。然而，此慣行已變得罕見—主要限於一些年長者，及特定餐廳—因為愈來愈多韓國人將狗視為家庭寵物，而對狗屠宰方式的批評也增多。

Support for the ban has grown under President Yoon Suk Yeol, an animal lover who owns six dogs and eight cats with first lady Kim Keon Hee, also a vocal critic of dog meat consumption.

在總統尹錫悅執政下，對該禁令的支持上升，他是動物愛好人士，與第一夫人金建希擁有6隻狗與8隻貓。她也是一名對食用狗肉直言不諱的批評者。

Pet ownership has also climbed over the years. One in four Korean households owned a pet dog in 2022, up from 16% in 2010, government data shows.

多年來寵物飼主的人數也攀升。政府數據顯示，2022年每4個韓國家庭中就有1個擁有寵物，從2010年的16％上升。

新聞辭典

controversial：有爭議的。例句：Gun control is a very controversial issue in the United States.（槍枝管制在美國是非常有爭議性的議題）。

vocal：直言不諱的、暢所欲言的。例句：He has been a vocal critic of the government’s energy policies.（他是政府能源政策直言不諱的批評者）。

