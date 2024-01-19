為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》Restaurants with bottomless mimosas now charging $50 "vomit fees" 含羞草雞尾酒無限暢飲餐廳 現在收50美元「嘔吐費」

美國有部分在早午餐時段提供含羞草雞尾酒的餐廳，宣布加收嘔吐費。圖為2022年9月日本東京1家酒吧製作無酒精雞尾酒。（路透）

2024/01/19 05:30

◎張沛元

Bottomless mimosa brunches may draw restaurant customers, but the sparkling wine and orange juice cocktails come with an obvious downside: patrons who overindulge and get sick. That’s why some establishments are now tacking on "vomit fees" for customers who throw up on the premises.

含羞草雞尾酒可無限暢飲的早午餐，也許能幫餐廳吸客，但這款由氣泡酒與橙汁混合而成的雞尾酒，有1項明顯缺點：客人會喝過頭與不舒服。因此，有些餐廳業者現在對在該店範圍內嘔吐的客人，加收「嘔吐費」。

One of those spots is the Oakland, California-based Kitchen Story, which has posted a sign that warns mimosa drinkers that they will be assessed a $50 cleaning fee if they throw up in the restaurant, according to CBS station KRON in San Francisco.

根據（美國）舊金山哥倫比亞廣播公司的KRON電視台，加州奧克蘭的「廚房故事」就是這類（加收嘔吐費的）餐廳之一，該店貼出告示，警告飲用含羞草雞尾酒的客人，若在餐廳內嘔吐，將被收取50美元的清潔費。

Another San Francisco-area restaurant, Home Plate, also warns brunch aficionados that they will face a $50 fee for "any incident [incurred] as a result of intoxication."

另一家舊金山地區的餐廳「本壘板」，也警告早午餐鐵粉，（他們若有）「任何因醉酒而（招致）的事件」，將被收取50美元費用。

新聞辭典

throw up：片語，嘔吐；放棄；倉促建造；反覆提及。例句：The patient threw up on his doctor.（男病人吐在他的醫生身上。）

tack on：片語，附加，增加。例句：The hotel tacked on an eight percent service fee.（該飯店附加8趴服務費。）

as a result of something：由於，肇因。

