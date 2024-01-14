中英對照讀新聞》Tom Cruise and Warner Bros Discovery teams up for films deal 湯姆．克魯斯與華納兄弟探索達成電影合作協議

61歲的湯姆克魯斯仍是具有全球票房號召力的電影明星。（歐新社）

2024/01/14 05:30

◎林家宇

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) said on Tuesday it had struck a deal with Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, to develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films in 2024.

華納兄弟探索宣布，與好萊塢最具商業價值的演員之一的湯姆．克魯斯達成合作協議，在2024年發展並製作原創、系列院線片。

"Inking a deal with arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise, is hugely significant," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

「ComScore」高階媒體分析師保羅．德加拉貝迪安表示，與可能是世界上最知名的電影明星湯姆．克魯斯敲定協議意義重大。

"Talent attracts talent and every studio touts their formal arrangements with high-profile filmmakers and stars so as to signify to the world their commitment to these highly coveted creatives."

「天分會互相吸引，片商都會宣揚與高產值製作人、明星的正式合作，以便向世界表明他們對這些極具吸引力創作者的承諾。」

Across his five-decade career, Cruise’s movies have earned more than $12 billion globally, with the 2022 release of "Top Gun: Maverick," grossing nearly $1.5 billion, according to measurement firm Comscore.

在湯姆．克魯斯長達五十年的演藝生涯中，其作品在全球賺進超過120億美元。包含2022年推出的「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」，根據Comscore統計，票房近15億美元。

新聞辭典

arguably：副詞，大概、可能。例句：He is arguably the best player of this generation in the NBA.（他或許是本世代中最好的NBA球員）

signify：動詞，表示、表明。例句：This policy signifies that the government is focusing on healthcare issues.（這項政策表明政府正專注在醫療照護議題上）

