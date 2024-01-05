中英對照讀新聞》Railway firms turn to AI to shake up lost property search 鐵路公司靠人工智慧將失物招領改頭換面

日本各鐵路公司利用人工智慧來改善失物招領的效率。圖為去年8月旅客在東京車站月台排隊，等候搭乘新幹線列車。（彭博社）

2024/01/05 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Gone are the days when a laborious search by hand is required to locate a missing item at the lost and found office.

得在失物招領處用手費盡找出遺失物的日子，已成為往事。

In May, Tokyo-based private railroad operator Keio Corp. introduced a service that relies on artificial intelligence to sort things out quickly.

（2023年）5月，總部位於（日本）東京的私鐵業者京王，推出仰賴人工智慧來快速挑選出東西的服務。

Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu), based in Fukuoka, followed suit by starting to provide a similar service in August.

總部位於福岡的九州旅客鐵道公司（JR九州）依樣畫葫蘆，8月開始提供類似服務。

Claimants simply need a smartphone to make an inquiry.

失主只需要1支智慧型手機，即可查詢（遺失物）。

First, they need to enter a description of the lost article, including any defining features, along with a photo, and date and place of loss, via an official account of the lost property search service on the Line free messaging app.

首先，失主得在免費通訊應用程式Line的失物搜尋服務官方帳號，輸入有關遺失物的描述，包括任何明確特徵，以及（附上）1張照片、遺失日期與地點。

The AI system taps into a database to compare the inputted information and selects candidate articles that best match the description.

人工智慧系統利用資料庫來比對（失主）輸入的資料，挑出與（失主的）描述最匹配的備選失物。

新聞辭典

turn to someone or something：片語，開始做某事：求助於。例句：He turned to his family for financial support.（他向家人尋求經援。）

shake up：片語，（通常為做出改進）對…進行大改組（或大調整）。

sort out：片語，整理；挑出；解決；整治某人。例句：He tried to sort out his problems.（他試圖解決他的問題。）

