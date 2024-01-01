中英對照讀新聞》Companies Announce Partnership to Release Dengue-Fighting Mosquitoes in Caribbean 公司宣布合作在加勒比海地區投放登革熱防治蚊子
◎陳成良
Two private companies announced Friday a partnership to release mosquitoes across the Caribbean bred with a bacterium that blocks the dengue virus as the region fights a record number of cases.
在加勒比地區登革熱病例創下新高之際，兩家私人公司週五宣布建立合作關係，在整個加勒比地區釋放用一種能阻斷登革熱病毒之細菌所培育的蚊子。
Orbit Services Partners Inc., a company registered in Barbados, is partnering with Verily, a San Francisco-based health technology company, for the project. Similar projects using the Wolbachia bacterium already have been implemented elsewhere in the world.
在巴貝多註冊的Orbit Services Partners股份有限公司，將與總部位於舊金山的健康科技公司Verily合作開展該計畫。使用沃巴赫氏菌（Wolbachia）的類似計畫，已經在世界其他地方實施。
Mosquitoes are infected with Wolbachia in a laboratory and then released into the wild, where they pass it on to their offspring. The bacterium prevents the dengue virus from replicating inside a mosquito’s gut.
蚊子在實驗室中感染沃巴赫氏菌，然後釋放到野外，在那裡牠們將其傳給後代。這種細菌可以防止登革熱病毒在蚊子腸道內複製。
The Caribbean, along with the Americas, has reported more than 4 million dengue cases so far this year, the highest number since record-keeping began in 1980.
今年到目前為止，加勒比地區和美洲地區報告超過400萬例登革熱病例，這是自1980年開始記錄以來的最高數字。
新聞辭典
implement：動詞，實施、貫徹。例句：The new property taxes will be implemented from January 1.（新的房地產稅將於1月1日起實施。）
replicate：動詞，複製。例句：It is unlikely to replicate her business success.（她的生意成就是不可能複製的。）