中英對照讀新聞》Takashimaya under fire over crushed Christmas cakes 高島屋因被壓壞的耶誕節蛋糕而遭痛批

日本高島屋百貨因其透過網路販售的耶誕節蛋糕到貨時被壓壞而招致大量客訴。圖為日本東京陽光水族館的飼育員12月14日穿上應景的耶誕老人服裝與手持草莓奶油蛋糕模型。（歐新社）

2023/12/29 05:30

◎張沛元

Hundreds of customers had their holiday ruined when their traditional Christmas cakes arrived and they discovered to their horror that the treats were squashed and ruined in the boxes.

數以百計的顧客在收到傳統的耶誕節蛋糕時驚恐地發現，蛋糕被壓扁與毀於盒中，耶誕佳節就此毀於一旦。

Department store operator Takashimaya Co. offered reimbursements and apologies to the angry storm of customers who complained.

百貨公司營運業者高島屋公司向投訴的憤怒顧客提供補償與致歉。

The major department store chain said it received about 530 complaints and inquiries by noon on Dec. 25 from customers who had ordered the strawberry shortcake, which costs 5,400 yen.

這家大型連鎖百貨公司表示，截至12月25日中午已接獲約530件來自訂購售價5400日圓的草莓奶油蛋糕的顧客的投訴與詢問。

Frustrated customers took to social media, sharing photos of what looked like avalanches of whipped cream with pieces of strawberry scattered around the disaster area.

懊惱的顧客訴諸社群媒體，分享有如鮮奶油雪崩、草莓切片散落在「災區」附近的照片。

新聞辭典

under fire：片語，受到嚴厲批評。例句：The candidate has come under fire for having an extramarital affair with his assistant.（這名候選人因為與助理搞婚外情而遭痛批。）

storm：名詞，（憤怒的）迸發，爆發。例句：Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s Nobel Peace Prize was met with a storm of protest.（美國前國務卿季辛吉當年獲頒諾貝爾和平獎時曾招致抗議潮。）

