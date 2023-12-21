中英對照讀新聞》Bodybuilding chef chops cucumber blindfolded for world record 健美廚師蒙眼切黃瓜 創下世界紀錄

加拿大一名健美廚師展現驚人刀工，在30秒內切下166片黃瓜片。示意圖。（歐新社檔案照）

2023/12/21 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Canadian chef known for his knife skills broke a Guinness World Record by chopping 166 slices of cucumber in 30 seconds while wearing a blindfold.

一位以刀工著稱的加拿大廚師，蒙著眼睛在30秒內切了166片黃瓜，打破金氏世界紀錄。

Wallace Wong, a chef and bodybuilder known as the Six Pack Chef on TikTok, put his chopping skills to the test for an episode of Guinness World Records’ Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record.

華勒斯‧黃是一名廚師兼健身運動員，在TikTok（抖音國際版）上被稱為「六塊肌廚師」。他在金氏世界紀錄的義大利電視節目「Lo Show dei Record」一集中，測試了自己的切菜技術。

Wong donned a blindfold and chopped some long strips of halved cucumber into 166 thin slices in the 30-second time period.

黃先生戴上眼罩，在30秒內將一些對半切的長條黃瓜切成166個薄片。

Wong, who has previously appeared on TV shows including Fridge Wars, Top Chef Canada and Chopped Canada, said surviving a bout with cancer at age 17 inspired him to overcome obesity and set goals for his bodybuilding and cooking careers.（UPI）

黃先生之前曾上過「冰箱大戰」、「加拿大頂級廚師」和「切碎的加拿大」等電視節目。他說，17歲時從癌症中倖存的經歷，激勵他克服肥胖，並為自己的健身和烹飪生涯設定目標。（合眾國際社）

新聞辭典

don：動詞，穿戴上。例句：To date Yoselin, Yaro donned his finest suit.（為了跟尤瑟琳約會，亞洛穿上他最棒的西裝。）

bout：名詞，（疾病的）發作。例句：Vaclav had a bout of illness not long ago.（瓦茨拉夫不久前生了一場病。）

