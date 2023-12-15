為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》No Johnny’s stars get the call for NHK’s music year-end show 無傑尼斯藝人受邀參加NHK年終音樂秀

今年的NHK年終紅白歌唱大賽未邀請任何1名傑尼斯藝人出場獻藝。圖為傑尼斯高層與律師今年9月在記者會上為性侵醜聞鞠躬致歉。（路透）

今年的NHK年終紅白歌唱大賽未邀請任何1名傑尼斯藝人出場獻藝。圖為傑尼斯高層與律師今年9月在記者會上為性侵醜聞鞠躬致歉。（路透）

2023/12/15 05:30

◎張沛元

For the first time in 44 years, Japan Broadcasting Corp.’s (NHK) New Year’s Eve singing contest will not include any performers from the scandal-hit former Johnny & Associates Inc. talent agency.

日本放送協會（NHK）的除夕歌唱競賽節目44年來首度沒有任何1名來自醜聞纏身的前傑尼斯經紀公司的藝人（出席）。

The public broadcaster announced the lineup on Nov. 13 of the 44 groups and performers invited to perform in the annual “NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen”.

該公共廣播公司11月13日宣布受邀出席年度「NHK紅白歌合戰」的44組團體與藝人的名單。

But entertainers from the former Johnny’s were left out in the aftermath of the fallout from the sex abuse scandal involving its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

但受到涉及其已故創辦人強尼．喜多川的性虐待醜聞的影響，前傑尼斯經紀公司的藝人被排除在外。

Since 1980, performers from the talent agency have participated in the nationally televised singing competition every year.

自1980年起，來自該經紀公司的藝人每年都會參加這個全國播放的電視歌唱競賽節目。

新聞辭典

leave out：片語，忽略、遺漏、未考慮。例句：I was told that she is left out of her best friend’s wedding guest list.（我聽說她不在她閨密的婚禮賓客名單上。）

fallout：名詞，（核爆）落塵，不良影響，惡果。例句：Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to shuffle his cabinet as he seeks to contain the fallout from a slush fund scandal threatening to paralyze his government.（值此尋求控制危及癱瘓其政府的行賄基金醜聞的不良影響之際，日本首相岸田文雄將進行內閣改組。）

